Motor vehicle burglaries are on the increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Wichita Police say that one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. The accident took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. the the 6600 block of E. Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. Initially, the 9-1-1- call reported that a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside. When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO