Junction City, KS

Motor vehicle burglaries are on the increase

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Junction City police have reported that they have seen an increase in the number of reports of motor vehicle burglaries since the start of 2022. The...

JC Post

Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla for a traffic infraction near 158th and U.S. Highway 75 in Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

One dead in east Wichita crash

A woman who witnessed the wreck stopped and began rendering when an eastbound motorcycle with two occupants struck her then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Suspect leads Kan. deputies on 120 mph chase across 2 counties

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Detective came in contact with a 2002 Honda Civic and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Authorities Arrest Liberty Man Early This Morning on Multiple Felonies & Driving Charges

Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty man early this morning in Clay County on multiple felonies and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Michael A. Thomas around 1:07 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing.
LIBERTY, MO
JC Post

KBI: Man from Milford involved in shooting on Kansas highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man that was ejected from his pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning north of Meriden has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened at 4:20 a.m. along K-4 highway, north of Clark Rd. They said Robert Elias, 51, of...
MERIDEN, KS
KAKE TV

One person killed, several hurt in East-bound Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Wichita Police say that one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. The accident took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. the the 6600 block of E. Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. Initially, the 9-1-1- call reported that a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside. When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Three-vehicle wreck in central Salina sends one driver to hospital

A local woman was cited for failure to stop after a three-vehicle wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Sharon Buettner, 63, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she failed to stop at the S. Front Street stoplight and struck a southbound 2008 Mercury Mariner driven Candice Crowder, 46, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The Elantra then struck an eastbound 2017 Lexus RX300 driven by Kacey Putman, 40, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 Block of East Main Street in Council Grove, according to a media release. The department K9 was deployed and made...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
JC Post

Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Milford Lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
