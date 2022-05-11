ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer says he has no problem with protests outside homes of Supreme Court justices over leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 10, 2022.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • People have staged protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices against the draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
  • Republicans have sought to portray the protests as a form of violent intimidation.
  • But Sen. Chuck Schumer said he had no problem with the protests as long as they are peaceful.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he had no objections to demonstrations being held outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, as long as they remain peaceful.

A reporter on Tuesday asked Schumer if he was comfortable with demonstrations that had been held outside the home of conservative Supreme Court justices in opposition to the leaked draft .

"If protests are peaceful, yes. My house — there's protests three, four times a week outside my house. The American way to peacefully protest is OK," Schumer said .

He then checked his ringing phone, and said his wife was calling him. "Maybe there's a protest outside," the New York senator quipped.

In recent days, protesters have staged peaceful vigils outside the homes of Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts and Samuel Alito, the justice who authored the draft opinion.

Republicans have criticized the protests, seeking to portray them as a bid to menace the justices and interfere with the judicial process. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday even claimed, groundlessly, that the protests were worse than the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The White House on Tuesday, however, condemned an attack on the office of an anti-abortion group in Wisconsin.

The leak of the draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has reverberated through politics, galvanizing liberals ahead of the November midterms.

Republicans, who have for decades mostly opposed Roe v. Wade, are reportedly concerned about political blowback and have sought to focus discussion on the identity of the leaker.

ShutDownDC, an organization that has helped organize the protest at Alito's home, defended the demonstrations in a statement to The Hill.

"If they won't listen to us at the building that symbolizes the power they have over us, then they'll have to listen enough to us at a building that symbolizes just how personal this is — their homes," the group said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 30

Robert Wightman
3d ago

Federal U.S. code 1507, states that any individual who "pickets or parades" with the "intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer" near a U.S. court or "near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer" will be fined, or "imprisoned not more than one year, or both." 

Reply
22
guest one
3d ago

The Democrats don’t see anything wrong with breaking the law as long as they are Democrats look at the lies made up by Democrats with the Russian scheme

Reply
22
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

He also lied and said he has protesters outside his house 3 to 4 times a week, typical lying leftard

Reply
15
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
