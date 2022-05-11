ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Could U.S. Congress override Ohio efforts to ban abortion?

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK7Zv_0fa7PU6100

4:25 p.m. update: In a 51-49 vote on Wednesday, the U.S. Senate blocked the Women’s Health Protection Act, which sought to codify the right to an abortion into law.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers scramble to keep up with the ever-changing abortion landscape in the country.

The scheduled vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act – which codifies the right to abortion into federal law – comes two weeks after a bombshell leak of the draft majority opinion outlining the Supreme Court’s plans to overturn the 1973 decision that legalized abortion circulated throughout the country.

Ohio bill would ban Facebook, Twitter from censoring users

While the bill seems unlikely to pass the Senate, it could dramatically shift the landscape for U.S. states like Ohio that are preparing to roll back abortion rights in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision expected to come in June, according to Lawrence Baum, emeritus professor of political science at Ohio State University.

“Even if the Constitution itself doesn’t protect the right, Congress has the power to add its own protection, in the same way that it prohibits employment discrimination,” Baum said. “It’s saying that even something that the Constitution doesn’t reach can be protected by statute, by law passed by Congress.”

What does the Women’s Health Protection Act do?

If enacted, Baum said the WHPA would supersede a Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade and also would void state legislation aimed at curtailing access to abortion, including two trigger bills pending in Ohio.

Under the bill, which passed the House but remains stalled in the Senate, governmental agencies are barred from prohibiting abortion before a fetus’ viability, which is generally considered to be the 24th week of pregnancy.

No state income tax? Ohio lawmaker calls for repeal

The bill also prohibits clinics or other agencies from requiring a patient to disclose their reason for obtaining an abortion or attending “medically unnecessary in-person visits” before receiving abortion services.

“It’s pretty sweeping in how much it limits the power of states to regulate abortion,” Baum said.

But even if it were to pass the Senate, Baum said the bill would likely be challenged in court.

“The states whose policies are in conflict with the law, and that’s probably a majority of the states – at least some of them would then seek an injunction to prevent the law from going into effect,” Baum said. “And what they would argue is that Congress didn’t have the power under the Constitution to enact the law.”

Congress relied on several constitutional powers granted to the legislature to argue it has the authority to enact the WHPA, including its ability to regulate interstate commerce and enforce the provisions of the Fourteenth Amendment, Baum said.

Given the Supreme Court’s current interpretation of Congress’ powers, Baum said it’s likely the conservative-majority court would hold that Congress doesn’t have the power to enact the WHPA.

“We don’t know for sure,” Baum said. “But it’s not at all certain that the court would accept the law.”

WHPA is unlikely to receive enough votes in the Senate

The WHPA is unlikely to pass the Senate, Baum said, as it’s unclear whether all 50 Democrats will support it. Even with full Democratic support, the WHPA needs 60 votes to avoid a filibuster, which allows a lawmaker to prolong debate and prevent a vote from happening.

Elizabeth Whitmarsh, a spokesperson for the Ohio Right to Life, said the fact that Democrats have control of both congressional chambers and the White House – but have yet to garner enough support to codify Roe into law – speaks volumes.

Human remains found in Ross County belong to 28-year-old woman

“It’s very obviously virtue-signaling to the base for the pro-abortion politicians,” Whitmarsh said. “They know it has absolutely no chance of passing, but they’re going through the motions just to virtue-signal.”

While Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio spokesperson Aileen Day said she’s pleased that Congress is taking steps to codify Roe v. Wade , she condemned Democrats for failing to take action sooner.

“Democrats always prioritize other things before abortion, and it has taken a backseat time and time again, and Ohioans are really going to have to pay the price for that,” Day said.

Abortion bans on the books in Ohio

The Ohio Right to Life has praised state lawmakers’ introduction of two “trigger” bills that would impose a de facto ban on abortion in Ohio, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

House Bill 598 and Senate Bill 123 , both titled the Human Life Protection Act , would provide exceptions to abortions in cases where a mother’s life is at risk. Both bills have yet to receive a vote.

Death row inmate with execution date dies of heart attack

While Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is weary of the trigger bills, Day said legislation signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine is its utmost concern, as it would go into effect sooner than the trigger bills.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to file a motion to lift an injunction against the 2019 “heartbeat bill,” a six-week abortion ban signed into law by DeWine that was blocked by a federal judge who deemed it violated Roe v. Wade , according to Yost’s spokesperson Bethany McCorkle.

“If they (the trigger bans) pass and go through all the chambers in the Statehouse and are signed into law, it will still take 90 days for that trigger ban to go into effect,” Day said. “So we’re really first worried about that six-week ban.”

Read more top stories on WDTN.com

As the Ohio Right to Life prepares for the Supreme Court to outlaw abortions, Whitmarsh said the group is looking forward to Ohio’s Human Life Protection Act making its way to DeWine’s desk.

“No amount of political theater in Washington can stop us from saving the vulnerable lives in the womb,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WDTN

Ohio marijuana legalization struck from ballots in deal with state officials

The agreement was formed Friday between the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman after the coalition sued them. Two lawmakers in April tried to introduce the coalition's ballot initiative to create a 2022 statewide vote to legalize marijuana, but this was met by conflicting interpretations on whether the coalition handled it properly according to the Ohio Constitution.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

Pro-marijuana group sues to put legalization measure on Ohio’s 2022 ballot: Capitol Letter

Legalization lawsuit: The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, which has a proposed law that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over age 21 and tax it, has filed a 129-page lawsuit against a handful of state officials. The coalition hopes a Franklin County judge rules that its initiated statute is on track for the Nov. 8 ballot. The state officials maintain the proposal shouldn’t be considered until 2023, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
wyso.org

Some Ohio voters who think they are independent might be shocked to learn they are not

If you ask people what their party affiliation is, they might tell you they are an independent or unaffiliated voter but that might not be true in some cases. People who consider themselves independent-thinking, unaffiliated voters are sometimes surprised to find they are actually listed on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website as a member of a political party.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine reiterates suspending Ohio's gas tax would be a mistake

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Drivers across the country are paying near-record gas prices at the pump, and experts predict it will only get worse. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Ohio today is $4.29 per gallon. While that is a tad lower than the national average of $4.43 per gallon, it is still a lot higher than most Ohioans can afford.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#Ohio Statehouse#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#The U S Senate#Wcmh#The Supreme Court#Facebook#Ohio State University
WDTN

DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy