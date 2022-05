Oregon’s Fish Passage Task Force will meet in the Umpqua Basin Thursday and Friday May 19th and 20th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire said on May 19th, the task force will visit multiple sites in the field. A May 20th meeting is open to the public and will be held at the PacifiCorp North Umpqua Toketee Control Facility, at 7200 Toketee School Road. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude at approximately 1:15 p.m. Members of the public who are interested in viewing and participating in the meeting can access it virtually at: https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%3Ameeting_N2VhYjk0MDYtNTNhYy00ZDAwLTg3NGYtMWZjMjQ3ODRiZGVm%40thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%25.

UMPQUA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO