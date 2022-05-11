ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varsity baseball stays undefeated in conference

Cover picture for the articleLandon Hagenow scattered 6 hits and didn’t allow an earned run as he pushed his record to 6-0 on the season. He did not walk a batter and struck out 9. KML scored the first run of the game in the 3rd inning...

Inside Nova

May 11 high school sports roundup: Brentsville baseball wins in nine innings

BRENTSVILLE 3, WARREN COUNTY 2: Wyatt Dye’s single in the top of the ninth provided the game-winning run Wednesday for the visiting Tigers. Dye finished the game 2 for 4. Brayden Hutchinson was the winning pitcher in relief for Brentsville (4-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 11-4 overall). He tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out three.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
1390 Granite City Sports

Prep Baseball Update – May 12th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hutch Post

⚾️ Salthawk Baseball drop final regular season games to Eisenhower

GODDARD, Kan.—Hutch High Baseball dropped their last two regular season games to Goddard Eisenhower Tuesday at Tiger Field in Goddard by identical 11-1 scores. Game 1 was a suspended game picked up in the bottom of the 4th inning with Goddard leading 7-1 with a runner on third base. Eisenhower scored Carson Adams to make it 8-1, then added 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth when 1st baseman Ethan Eddy knocked in 2 RBI's with a double to left. In the sixth, Cody Hawks doubled, was sacrificed to third and then scored on an error to finish the run rule in 6 innings for Eisenhower.
GODDARD, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
Anniston Star

Prep softball: Piedmont punches ticket to state tournament

Piedmont won three elimination-bracket games at the East Regional in Albertville on Wednesday to punch its ticket to next week’s state softball tournament in Oxford. The Bulldogs opened the day with a 5-0 win over Ohatchee, eliminating the Indians. They defeated Hokes Bluff 5-3 before knocking off Geraldine 8-5 in the elimination-bracket final.
PIEDMONT, AL

