Meet Keba! This beautiful hairy gal is looking for a home to call her own! She loves to play with her toys and cuddle in her bed! She does however feel that she needs to be the queen of her new castle since she is kind of picky about other pets that she likes. She is a very sweet girl who is looking for a family to spoil her rotten!

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO