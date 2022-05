Annubis Productions will be holding its biggest shoot to date for the nascent streaming series, “Diakonia,” at the Lebanon Valley Mall on May 29. “Diakonia” is a superhero-style series about Ulima, who has been supernaturally gifted and called to do the Lord’s work. As Ulima travels from town to town, she encounters people with gifts that are different from her own. With the help of these people, she discovers and ends acts of evil.

LEBANON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO