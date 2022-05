While Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is home to the oldest Amish communities in the U.S., there's a lot more to Amish Country than meets the eye. From sampling award-winning ice cream at the Turkey Hill Experience to sipping craft brews along the Lancaster Ale Trail or staying in the one-of-a-kind Cartoon Network Hotel, this county offers an endless number of unique activities to partake in − some family-friendly and some just for the adults.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO