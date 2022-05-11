ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bousquet honored with trees planted in Hard Bargain

By Carole Robinson • Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of friends and colleagues of the late Brant Bousquet recently joined his wife, Virginia, in a small courtyard on Mt. Hope Street in the Hard Bargain neighborhood of Franklin...

Judge Guffee swears in 10 new Williamson County CASA volunteers

Ten community members were sworn in as Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers on Wednesday in Franklin. Each year, hundreds of Williamson County children are brought before the court, reasons range from abuse and neglect to abandonment and CASA independently trains its volunteer members to investigate these children’s situations. They report to the court with their findings with CASA’s goal being for each child to be in a safe and permanent home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Bethesda News: Mark your calendars for coming events

Thought for the week: A change of circumstances is rarely as important as a change in attitude. If you change your thoughts, you will most certainly change your circumstances. Do you like homemade cakes, pies, cookies, candies, etc. and at the same time know you are helping young people raise money for their Summer Mission trip? If you answered “yes” then you will want to go to Wesley Chapel U.M. Church this Sunday, May 15 at 2p.m. to purchase some of the best treats. At 3 p.m., Danny Cotton will be auctioning some of the MOST sought after cakes and pies. All proceeds will benefit the youth from Bethesda U.M. Church as well as Wesley Chapel’s Youth.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Jeff Ford announces run for State House District 92

Conservative Republican Jeff Ford recently announced his candidacy for 92nd State House Representative. District 92 encompasses Marshall County, Spring Hill and a portion of the Southeastern section of Williamson County. Ford, a seventh-generation Middle Tennessean, brings a wealth of business and political experience to the table, with 30 years as...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Obituary: Sandra “Karen” Andrews

Sandra “Karen” Andrews, age 76 of Columbia, Tennessee passed away May 11, 2022. She was born in Maury County to the late Bryan and Gladys Fly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Andrews; daughter, Kay Haywood; step-son, Roger Andrews; step-daughters, Debbie Sullivan and Larraine Morgan; step-grandchildren, Scott Andrews and Brad Morgan; brothers, James Fly and Charles Fly; sister, Kathleen Dodson. Karen is survived by her step-son, Robert (Margo) Andrews of Culleoka, Tennessee; sister, Margaret Minchey of Pontotoc, Mississippi; niece, Terri Smith of Pontotoc, Mississippi and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
COLUMBIA, TN
Obituary: Robert Earl “Bob” Padgett

Robert Earl “Bob” Padgett, age 93 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 5, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1928 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late William E. and Lillian Biggers Padgett. He married the love of his life, Doris Vananda and celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to her passing.
FRANKLIN, TN
Fallen officers honored at memorial ceremony

The Fraternity Order of Police Lodge No. 41 in Franklin held its annual Police Memorial Service on Monday at the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church to remember and honor Williamson County’s fallen law enforcement officers. Currently there are seven names on the Williamson County Memorial located by the Historic Courthouse....
FRANKLIN, TN
Obituary: Julie Tomlin Hazelwood

Julie Tomlin Hazelwood, age 64 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 10, 2022. Julie was in the first graduating class of Page High School in 1976. She retired from AT&T after several years of service. She also worked as administrative assistant at Anderson Auto Repair alongside of Lee Anderson. She loved camping and fishing.
FRANKLIN, TN
GCA baseball senior Wyatt garners Herff Jones Heart of the Team award

FRANKLIN – Fresh off picking up a save pitching in relief Tuesday night, Grace Christian Academy senior Parker Wyatt quickly shifted his focus to the next game – just like the Lions baseball team has done all season. “We’re really excited about this season,” said Wyatt, who also...
FRANKLIN, TN
Local club soccer team wins TNI tournament

Most of the girls on the TSC 2003/04 girls Williamson Premier finished their high school soccer career in style; by winning the Tennessee Invitational Soccer tournament which took place over the weekend on soccer fields throughout Williamson County and the greater Nashville area. The team comprised of primarily local players...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Ravenwood’s Thomas, Brentwood Hanley claim Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week honors

FRANKLIN – Ravenwood High School senior multiport star Kaylen Thomas and Brentwood two-sport senior Henry Hanley earned the Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week awards. The pair were chosen as part of the Athletes of the Week awards sponsored by Garth Bouldin of Gateway Tire & Service Center in Franklin. Each week, one male and one female athlete from Williamson County are selected and featured in the Williamson Herald throughout the school year. 
FRANKLIN, TN
Soccer: Franklin prevails in PKs over Bruins for district title

The Franklin High School boys soccer team and Admirals students stormed their home field Wednesday night after earning the District 11-AAA championship with a rivalry win against visiting Brentwood in penalty kicks. The two teams traded blows and knotted at 2-2 after regulation and overtime before Jonah Moffett delivered the...
FRANKLIN, TN
Softball: Leichty, Nolensville walkoff against Summit in 12-4A

BRENTWOOD — Wednesday night’s matchup between top-seeded Nolensville High School and No. 2-seeded Summit was considered to be the “feature presentation” on the third day of the District 12-4A softball tournament. Looking ahead, there might be a sequel — and possibly even a Part III —...
NOLENSVILLE, TN

