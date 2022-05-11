Bousquet honored with trees planted in Hard Bargain

Thought for the week: A change of circumstances is rarely as important as a change in attitude. If you change your thoughts, you will most certainly change your circumstances. Do you like homemade cakes, pies, cookies, candies, etc. and at the same time know you are helping young people raise money for their Summer Mission trip? If you answered “yes” then you will want to go to Wesley Chapel U.M. Church this Sunday, May 15 at 2p.m. to purchase some of the best treats. At 3 p.m., Danny Cotton will be auctioning some of the MOST sought after cakes and pies. All proceeds will benefit the youth from Bethesda U.M. Church as well as Wesley Chapel’s Youth.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO