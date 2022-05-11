Bousquet honored with trees planted in Hard Bargain

Sandra “Karen” Andrews, age 76 of Columbia, Tennessee passed away May 11, 2022. She was born in Maury County to the late Bryan and Gladys Fly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Andrews; daughter, Kay Haywood; step-son, Roger Andrews; step-daughters, Debbie Sullivan and Larraine Morgan; step-grandchildren, Scott Andrews and Brad Morgan; brothers, James Fly and Charles Fly; sister, Kathleen Dodson. Karen is survived by her step-son, Robert (Margo) Andrews of Culleoka, Tennessee; sister, Margaret Minchey of Pontotoc, Mississippi; niece, Terri Smith of Pontotoc, Mississippi and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
