Milwaukee County, WI

Two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-43

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a wrong-way crash left two people dead early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-43 south near South Chase Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Officials say the collision occurred after a 27-year-old woman drove the wrong way onto the highway and struck a 19-year-old man's vehicle.

Both the 27-year-old and 19-year-old were taken to the hospital, where they died.

The medical examiner identified the 19-year-old as Tyler Anderson and the 27-year-old as Ivy Caldwell.

Family
Tyler Anderson

Traffic was being diverted off of the freeway at Becher Street but the interstate has since reopened.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

