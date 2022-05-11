ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/11/22

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo what happened last night? The Yankees only had five hits but stunned the Jays anyway thanks to Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander nearly threw his fourth career no-hitter, the Rays actually did get no-hit by rookie Reid Detmers, and Anthony Rendon hit a left-handed homer in garbage...

www.pinstripealley.com

FanSided

Benches clear in Yankees-White Sox after Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson incident

New York Yankees fans sure are glad Josh Donaldson is on their side because this guy has a way about him that agitates the opposition. It happened against the Toronto Blue Jays when he was jawing with the catcher before getting plunked by Yimi Garcia. Fans have seen him yelling from the dugout and making his presence known after just a month of action. A guy you hate if you’re playing against, but love if he’s on your squad.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton do something that even 1927 Murderers’ Row could not

Yankees superstars Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton became the first Yankees trio to each hit nine homers in the first 31 games of the season. Any time you break a Yankees record, you’re doing something right. While power numbers have decreased across baseball, the same cannot be said for the Yankees’ trio. Even the 1927 team that featured all-time greats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig couldn’t accomplish this feat. Ruth, 714 career homers, and Gehrig, 493 career homers, didn’t have a third teammate with enough power numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Remembering Mickey Mantle’s 500th career homer on its 55th anniversary

By Opening Day 1967, it was apparent that time – the undefeated enemy of all athletes – was approaching its ultimate victory over Mickey Mantle. The Yankees legend was 35 when he stepped into the batter’s box for the first time that season, and was on the tail end of a magnificent career while approaching one of baseball’s most hallowed milestones: 500 home runs. But three of his previous four seasons were marred by injury and (relative) underperformance, and it was clear the curtain was falling on Mantle’s time as a big leaguer, especially with limited motivation given the product around him. Age-35 might not seem ancient for a veteran today, but given Mantle’s lifestyle, it was an old 35.
BASEBALL
NJ.com

Yankees, White Sox nearly brawl on field | Josh Donaldson, Tim Anderson at center

CHICAGO — Fight Sox!. The Yankees and White Sox nearly came to blows in the first inning of Friday night’s 15-7 victory by the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were at the center of the fracas as both teams’ bullpens and dugouts spilled onto the field and players got into each other’s faces. No blows were thrown, but Donaldson and Anderson continued to taunt each other after the blowup.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 15, White Sox 7: Seven-run eighth slams door on Chicago rally

The White Sox deserve credit for competing for much of this game. Twice, the Yankees took leads in the first few innings. Twice, the White Sox came back to either snatch the lead away or tie it up. Perhaps resenting the fighting spirit of the Pale Hose, the Yankees erupted for seven runs in the top of the eighth after a Yoán Moncada homer knotted the score in the seventh. When the dust had settled and Chad Green had thrown the last pitch, the final was 15-7, New York.
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, White Sox 4: The jumbo package lays down the hammer

There must be something about these warm Chicago nights because the Yankees’ offense looks locked in at the plate. This one was another slugfest as the Bombers hung a ten-spot on the White Sox. Along with solid pitching from Gerrit Cole and Michael King, New York cruised to a 10-4 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

How the Yankees have solved their lineup overflow

Coming into the season, the Yankees had a bit of a pickle. After shifting Gleyber Torres off shortstop, re-signing Anthony Rizzo, and trading for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees had five infielders for four positions, and 10 players for nine lineup spots. Add on the fact that Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton need regular days as the designated hitter to keep them healthy, and the lineup became the sort of problem you would see on the qualitative reasoning section of a standardized test.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Danny Salazar to MiLB Deal

The Yankees brought in a blast from the past on Thursday, signing Danny Salazar to a minor league deal. The move was reported by Univision’s Mike Rodriguez and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Salazar, 32, was once a rising member of Cleveland’s rotation, but he has not...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pinstripe Alley

Giancarlo Stanton joins Yankees with six-RBI games since 2017

Giancarlo Stanton had himself a night on Thursday, helping power the Yankees to a 15-7 victory courtesy of a three-hit night in which he had two home runs and a two-run single. From a sheer volume standpoint, it was his most productive game as a member of the Yankees, as his six runs batted in were the most he’s ever tallied in a single game during his excellent 13-year career. (You can watch the clips here.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Make Unique MLB History With A Bizarre Game

The New York Yankees are on an absolute tear. They own the best record in all of baseball and lead the American League East division by 4.5 games over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Their power has been the main reason for their success, but this is a Yankees ballclub...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Series Preview

If you’ve paid attention to this Yankees season, you’ve probably altered your expectations a bit. No longer do the Yankees seem like the club that’ll build you up to let you down; instead, they have the vibe of a team that finds ways to win, and surprises you in all kinds of pleasant ways rather than frustrating ones.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge’s pitch-to-pitch adjustments are uncanny

The large majority of players in MLB have phenomenal swings. You don’t get there by accident. It takes an efficient and strong swing to make it as far as these players have while facing the world’s top competition. But how exactly do we differentiate between all those great swings? Data can tell us a ton when it comes to a player’s tendencies relative to everyone else. Motion capture analysis can help adding more context too. However, there is a quality that all the best hitters in baseball possess that sets them apart from the rest of the world, and that is making pitch-to-pitch adjustments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/13/22

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Feinsand polled 24 MLB execs a month into the season on a variety of topics, and came back with some interesting answers. Of note is that five respondents listed Red Sox superstar Xander Bogaerts as the biggest name that will move at the trade deadline. Boston once again finding the time to move its best player would be fine news for the Yankees. The Red Sox also were listed as the most disappointing team in the league according to the poll.
Pinstripe Alley

The most significant Yankees walk-off home runs this century

Aaron Judge ended Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays in about as dramatic fashion as possible. Just days earlier, Gleyber Torres added a memorable walk-off dinger of his own. This run of walk-off bombs got me thinking: which are the most significant and important regular-season walk-off homers since the turn of the millennium for the Yankees?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankee roll the dice on Danny Salazar reclamation project

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a brutal stretch of 23 games in 22 days. The back-to-back days with postponements during the series against the Texas Rangers only aggravated what was already set to be a demanding run. Between the doubleheader last Sunday against the Rangers, and the finale of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on the 29th, the Yankees won’t have a single off-day.
Pinstripe Alley

Exploring the Yankees’ early use of their starting pitchers

One of the primary talking points across MLB during the shortened spring training and the first days of the season was how managers would use their starting pitching in April. Despite some injury risks in the Yankees rotation, so far the unit has been healthy and put up great numbers. It’s possibly a best-case scenario for how the season could have started, and unsurprisingly, Aaron Boone has not used his starters in the same way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

