SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds break overnight. Low 56. SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for much of the day Sunday. There will be the chance for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening as the front stalls across Michiana. The highs will come down into the middle 70s for highs, Much cooler across Michiana. High of 75 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO