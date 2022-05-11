ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee to host paint recycling drive near Armory Youth Project

By Compiled by Jeff Zide
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — A recycling drive for household paint is scheduled to be held on June 4 in a parking lot near the Armory Youth Project on First Street in...

Caseville Marina improvements ready just in time for summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Almost $900,000 in improvements to the Caseville Municipal Harbor Marina, including new safety features, fuel pumps and an ADA-compliant ramp to the docks, will be ready just in time for summer. The project, paid for largely with a grant...
CASEVILLE, MI
Big Rapids businesses impacted by May 11 flooding

BIG RAPIDS — Several businesses were forced to close as a result of the floods caused by the excessive rain the city got Wednesday, May 11. One of the first to announce a closure was Three Girls Bakery, at 106 North Michigan Ave., where workers saw waters rising and chose to take swift action.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Port Hope chimney undergoing restoration work

Work is ongoing to restore the historic Port Hope Chimney, with workers replacing some of the deteriorated bricks in the structure and making it more secure. The Huron County Road Commission, which operates Stafford County Park, hired National Restoration Inc. to handle the work. It is a Milford-based company that has done restoration work on the Fort Gratiot lighthouse, the Henry and Edsel Ford estates, and the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City.
PORT HOPE, MI
Midland Fire enhances radiation detection

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland firefighters have advanced their arsenal of equipment with a new portable device that allows them to better detect radiation. Midland Fire Department Lt. Tyler Alden said a grant was responsible for helping the department purchase the Berkeley Nucleonics...
MIDLAND, MI
A Michigan Gem: Hartwick Pines State Park

Only a few miles north of Grayling, Hartwick Pines State Park is one of Michigan's last remaining old-growth white pine forests. Boasting nearly 9,700 acres of land, including a 49-acre old-growth forest, Hartwick Pines is one of the largest state parks in the Lower Peninsula. In addition to the forest...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said. The fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in...
ONAWAY, MI
What's Happening — May 14, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See...
SCIENCE
Guess how much this house on Lake Michigan is going for

This home has nearly 8,000 square feet with spaces that focus on clean lines, sleek surfaces and panoramic Lake Michigan views. There are four levels with floor-to-ceiling windows and heated marble floors, a custom glass staircase and glass elevator for access to all levels. There is a chefs' kitchen with 2021 Jennair and Sub-Zero appliances with beautiful white quartz countertops. The primary suite comes with lake views, a marble fireplace and wrap around windows with sitting area. Included is an ensuite with marble walk-in spa-shower and custom soaking tub handmade in Italy. There are also three large guest suites and a roof top deck with hot tub. In the lower-level, there is a home theater with an advanced viewing screen/audio system. Additionally, the home has a bar with humidor, custom wine cellar, light up onyx bar and kegerator. The home is nicely situated in the prestigious gated community of Sul Lago along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
REAL ESTATE
Ferris Promesa Summer Success Program celebrating 10th anniversary

BIG RAPIDS – The opportunity to earn up to seven college credits in a free, eight-week program is now available to Promesa Summer Success participants. Ferris State University’s Center for Latin Studies will continue seeking applications from high school juniors and seniors through Saturday, April 30. CLS Executive...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Bay Port State Bank to open location in Sebewaing

A new Bay Port State Bank location is moving in on Unionville Road in Sebewaing to replace the Huntington location that had been there before. Huntington had originally put a non-compete restriction on the deed to the property after closing the location, meaning they wouldn't allow another bank to buy the building.
SEBEWAING, MI
Michigan state parks to have electric vehicle charging stations

Lake Michigan’s scenic coastline and other areas throughout northern Lower Michigan will become more accessible for electric vehicle users this summer with the installation of charging stations at select Michigan state parks. Beginning in June and continuing throughout the summer, 30 charging stations are set to be installed at...
MICHIGAN STATE
Laker hosting student showcase, fine arts night

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laker School District will be putting student academia and creative talent on display May 19 for its Student Showcase and Fine Arts Night, according to a press release from the school. For the student showcase, academic projects from students...
EDUCATION
Big Rapids mayor declares state of emergency

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids mayor Fred Guenther has declared a state of emergency for the city following flooding and damage from the recent rains. "On the 11th day of May, 2022, the City of Big Rapids sustained widespread or severe damage, with property loss caused by a flooding event. As a result of this situation, the following conditions exist: roadway damage, washouts, private home/ business flooding, and public infrastructure damage.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Weather is warmer and anglers hoping for more success

BIG RAPIDS – The weather is warm and the fish appear to be biting. In Mecosta County, “we’ve heard our first reports of muskeys they’ve been catching below Rogers Dam,” Tanner Havens of Frank’s Sporting Goods, in Morley, said. “What’s really been big in the past few days around here have been a lot of the panfish. They’ve been catching a lot of bluegills and (crappies) that have been moving up in the shallows in five to seven feet of depth. They’ll move into the beds shortly.”
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Meet Your Neighbor: Dunn wants you to know you matter and are not alone

Kimberly Dunn, 43, lives in Midland with her two sons, Brady, 13, and Henry, 6. She’s a graduate of H.H. Dow High School and Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s in communications. She also has a certificate in Applied Positive Psychology from the Well-Being Lab in Pennsylvania.
MIDLAND, MI
MDOT doing crack sealing on some roads

Starting this week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will work on sealing cracks in 196 lane miles of state trunkline routes in the Saginaw Bay region, which includes some in Huron County. Jocelyn Garza, a representative from MDOT, said that crack sealing is regular preventative maintenance that prevents damage to...
HURON COUNTY, MI
Instructor had 14 seconds to land plane in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A flight instructor had 14 seconds to safely land a plane after its engine died during its final approach, preliminary fact-finding by Federal Aviation Administration investigators indicates. The crash landing sent the Northwestern Michigan College training plane into a backstop at the Grand Traverse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Midland's 'Mr. Gil' remembered for high-fives, spreading kindness

MIDLAND — “This isn’t a job! This is my hobby!”. Gilbert Rosin, better known as "Mr. Gil" to students of Adams Elementary School, loved showing up for school each day. Gilbert was the Midland Public Schools crossing guard at the Woodview Pass and Avalon Street intersection. His wife, Charlene, describes him as a kind, gentle man who dedicated his days to making school a little more fun for Adams students.
MIDLAND, MI

