Ski’s Dog House in Big Rapids gives dogs a quality getaway

This home has nearly 8,000 square feet with spaces that focus on clean lines, sleek surfaces and panoramic Lake Michigan views. There are four levels with floor-to-ceiling windows and heated marble floors, a custom glass staircase and glass elevator for access to all levels. There is a chefs' kitchen with 2021 Jennair and Sub-Zero appliances with beautiful white quartz countertops. The primary suite comes with lake views, a marble fireplace and wrap around windows with sitting area. Included is an ensuite with marble walk-in spa-shower and custom soaking tub handmade in Italy. There are also three large guest suites and a roof top deck with hot tub. In the lower-level, there is a home theater with an advanced viewing screen/audio system. Additionally, the home has a bar with humidor, custom wine cellar, light up onyx bar and kegerator. The home is nicely situated in the prestigious gated community of Sul Lago along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO