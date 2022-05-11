ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ski’s Dog House in Big Rapids gives dogs a quality getaway

By Olivia Fellows
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS — Taking care of a dog yourself can be a lot of work and so can finding a good place for your furry friend to stay while you’re away, but one Big Rapids business is available to provide your dog just that. Ski’s Dog House,...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Dunn wants you to know you matter and are not alone

Kimberly Dunn, 43, lives in Midland with her two sons, Brady, 13, and Henry, 6. She’s a graduate of H.H. Dow High School and Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s in communications. She also has a certificate in Applied Positive Psychology from the Well-Being Lab in Pennsylvania.
manisteenews.com

Barley helps with washing machine

EDITOR’S NOTE – The Barley MacTavish Fund accepts letters from Midland county residents about themselves or other people, explaining why they need help and what they have tried to do about their problems. Write to Barley, care of the Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640 or call 989-839-9661. Be sure to include a daytime telephone number. Names of applicants are never published.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Business Matters: How do you spell fun? S-T-E-V-E-N-S Sports Center

Joell Kipfer is the general manager of Stevens’ Sports Center in Midland. Her husband, Travis, is the service manager and also leads sales. Joell, her brothers, Bill Stevens, Jr, and Mike own the business with their dad, Bill Stevens, Sr, and his wife, Debbie. Bill, Senior, founded the business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
City
Newaygo, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
manisteenews.com

A Michigan Gem: Hartwick Pines State Park

Only a few miles north of Grayling, Hartwick Pines State Park is one of Michigan's last remaining old-growth white pine forests. Boasting nearly 9,700 acres of land, including a 49-acre old-growth forest, Hartwick Pines is one of the largest state parks in the Lower Peninsula. In addition to the forest...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

What's Happening — May 14, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See...
SCIENCE
manisteenews.com

Guess how much this house on Lake Michigan is going for

This home has nearly 8,000 square feet with spaces that focus on clean lines, sleek surfaces and panoramic Lake Michigan views. There are four levels with floor-to-ceiling windows and heated marble floors, a custom glass staircase and glass elevator for access to all levels. There is a chefs' kitchen with 2021 Jennair and Sub-Zero appliances with beautiful white quartz countertops. The primary suite comes with lake views, a marble fireplace and wrap around windows with sitting area. Included is an ensuite with marble walk-in spa-shower and custom soaking tub handmade in Italy. There are also three large guest suites and a roof top deck with hot tub. In the lower-level, there is a home theater with an advanced viewing screen/audio system. Additionally, the home has a bar with humidor, custom wine cellar, light up onyx bar and kegerator. The home is nicely situated in the prestigious gated community of Sul Lago along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
REAL ESTATE
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for May 14: More than 100 Manistee students learn boater safety

Over 100 kindergarteners and first graders from Washington School toured the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Manistee yesterday. Auxiliarists Frieda and Norman Herman gave a talk on boating safety to warm up for Boating Safety Week on May 19. 40 YEARS AGO. Book competition. The Bear Lake Brains squared off...
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Working Dog#Retirement#Ski#Dog House#The Big Rapids Pet Motel
manisteenews.com

Weather is warmer and anglers hoping for more success

BIG RAPIDS – The weather is warm and the fish appear to be biting. In Mecosta County, “we’ve heard our first reports of muskeys they’ve been catching below Rogers Dam,” Tanner Havens of Frank’s Sporting Goods, in Morley, said. “What’s really been big in the past few days around here have been a lot of the panfish. They’ve been catching a lot of bluegills and (crappies) that have been moving up in the shallows in five to seven feet of depth. They’ll move into the beds shortly.”
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Michigan DNR: Bird flu confirmed in 3 baby red foxes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Avian influenza has been confirmed in three baby red foxes in separate southeastern Michigan counties. The kits in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties were confirmed Wednesday to have died from the HPAI virus, Michigan's Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. They are the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said. The fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in...
ONAWAY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
manisteenews.com

Caseville Marina improvements ready just in time for summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Almost $900,000 in improvements to the Caseville Municipal Harbor Marina, including new safety features, fuel pumps and an ADA-compliant ramp to the docks, will be ready just in time for summer. The project, paid for largely with a grant...
CASEVILLE, MI
manisteenews.com

Michigan state parks to have electric vehicle charging stations

Lake Michigan’s scenic coastline and other areas throughout northern Lower Michigan will become more accessible for electric vehicle users this summer with the installation of charging stations at select Michigan state parks. Beginning in June and continuing throughout the summer, 30 charging stations are set to be installed at...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Help wanted: Fire departments in Benzie County looking for volunteers

BENZIE COUNTY — Many volunteer organizations in Benzie County have been seeing a decline in members over the years, and that includes the county’s volunteer fire departments. Recently, the City of Frankfort hired Mike Cederholm as the first full-time fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department. Josh Mills,...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Port Hope chimney undergoing restoration work

Work is ongoing to restore the historic Port Hope Chimney, with workers replacing some of the deteriorated bricks in the structure and making it more secure. The Huron County Road Commission, which operates Stafford County Park, hired National Restoration Inc. to handle the work. It is a Milford-based company that has done restoration work on the Fort Gratiot lighthouse, the Henry and Edsel Ford estates, and the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City.
PORT HOPE, MI
manisteenews.com

NRC decreases daily limit for lake trout in parts of Lake Huron

After last year's recreational lake trout harvest surpassed limits the Michigan Natural Resource Commission implemented daily limit changes in parts of Lake Huron. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources press release stated effective May 13 the daily limit for lake trout and splake is two fish in any combination. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Big Rapids businesses impacted by May 11 flooding

BIG RAPIDS — Several businesses were forced to close as a result of the floods caused by the excessive rain the city got Wednesday, May 11. One of the first to announce a closure was Three Girls Bakery, at 106 North Michigan Ave., where workers saw waters rising and chose to take swift action.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Instructor had 14 seconds to land plane in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A flight instructor had 14 seconds to safely land a plane after its engine died during its final approach, preliminary fact-finding by Federal Aviation Administration investigators indicates. The crash landing sent the Northwestern Michigan College training plane into a backstop at the Grand Traverse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy