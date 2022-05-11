ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Motorcycle crash in Dorchester neighborhood of Boston under investigation

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Boston police are investigating a motorcycle crash in...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 3

Related
whdh.com

One dead, two officers hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved incident that left one man dead and two officers injured in Dorchester on Saturday morning, Boston Police Chief Gregory Long said. Officials say the officers responded to the area of Glendale Street after receiving reports of a person screaming. Upon arriving...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fatal car crash in Raynham kills two

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals involved in a single-car crash were killed on Friday, Raynham Police announced. Richard and Mary Bentley, 78 and 80, both of Taunton crashed into a tree near Pleasant Street in Raynham on Friday morning. The car became engulfed in flames. The two were extracted...
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Off-duty Massachusetts police officer killed in rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A member of the Randolph Police Department in Massachusetts is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham. Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag said Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he suffered in a crash involving another vehicle Saturday morning on Route 3 by the Derby Street exit, which is Exit 36.
HINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot and killed by police after stabbing officer in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are investigating an officer-involved incident overnight in Dorchester that left one dead and two officers hospitalized, officials said. Just after 2:30 a.m. police responded to the area of Hancock Street and Glendale Street for reports of a person screaming and upon arrival officers saw a man holding a knife, according to Police Chief Gregory Long.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after hit & run in East Boston

BOSTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in East Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Bennington Street right around midnight and located an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the roadway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Somerville shooting that shattered bedroom window of 3 young girls

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville Police have made multiple arrests after a shooting on May 1st in the parking lot of a convenience store on Mystic Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Dorchester, and arrested 20-year-old Teijhere Palmer and a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Bowden of Dorchester and 45-year-old Laurian Slaughter of Dorchester were also arrested during the search on gun charges.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Boston police identify woman who was stabbed to death in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood earlier this week. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Wcvb
WCVB

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in East Boston, police say

BOSTON — A pedestrian was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday night in the Central Square neighborhood of East Boston, police said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. on Bennington Street, which was blocked off with crime scene tape as officers investigated. A witness said the victim,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Billerica man found safe

BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Motorcyclist injured in multi-vehicle crash in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Andover late Wednesday night, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 464 Lowell Street around 11 p.m. found an SUV that had collided with a sedan and struck a motorcycle, according to the Andover Police Department.
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bystanders pull two from fiery Raynham crash that turned fatal

RAYNHAM — Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this morning. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 380 Pleasant St. for a report of...
RAYNHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Stopped in Dorchester When Store Clerks Fight Back

Last night, May 12 2022, shortly before 21:00 hours, a masked assailant entered the Savin Hill Wine and Spirts in Dorchester armed with a loaded shotgun. As he attempted to rob the store owner at gunpoint, the store’s own surveillance captures what happened next. Another employee emerges from the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy