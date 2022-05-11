Motorcycle crash in Dorchester neighborhood of Boston under investigation

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved incident that left one man dead and two officers injured in Dorchester on Saturday morning, Boston Police Chief Gregory Long said. Officials say the officers responded to the area of Glendale Street after receiving reports of a person screaming. Upon arriving...
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals involved in a single-car crash were killed on Friday, Raynham Police announced. Richard and Mary Bentley, 78 and 80, both of Taunton crashed into a tree near Pleasant Street in Raynham on Friday morning. The car became engulfed in flames. The two were extracted...
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seven men were injured as a result of a melee that broke out in Fall River between members of two rival motorcycle clubs, according to police in the Massachusetts city. Fall River police said that at about 12:25 p.m., they received a report of a...
HINGHAM, Mass. — A member of the Randolph Police Department in Massachusetts is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham. Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag said Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he suffered in a crash involving another vehicle Saturday morning on Route 3 by the Derby Street exit, which is Exit 36.
BOSTON — Police are investigating an officer-involved incident overnight in Dorchester that left one dead and two officers hospitalized, officials said. Just after 2:30 a.m. police responded to the area of Hancock Street and Glendale Street for reports of a person screaming and upon arrival officers saw a man holding a knife, according to Police Chief Gregory Long.
BOSTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in East Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Bennington Street right around midnight and located an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the roadway.
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville Police have made multiple arrests after a shooting on May 1st in the parking lot of a convenience store on Mystic Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Dorchester, and arrested 20-year-old Teijhere Palmer and a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Bowden of Dorchester and 45-year-old Laurian Slaughter of Dorchester were also arrested during the search on gun charges.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood earlier this week. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON — A pedestrian was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday night in the Central Square neighborhood of East Boston, police said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. on Bennington Street, which was blocked off with crime scene tape as officers investigated. A witness said the victim,...
HANSON, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Hanson are warning residents after receiving a report of a man who approached children Saturday morning and asked them to get inside his vehicle. Hanson police Chief Michael Miksch said officers were called to the area of 500 Whitman St....
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON (CBS) – A man has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in East Boston late Thursday night.
Boston Police said the unidentified man was hit by a vehicle on Bennington Street just before midnight and the driver did not stop.
The man was rushed to a hospital.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Eva Lyons Meredith was a creative person who loved to make things, from cocktails to complex lego designs, her family said in an obituary for the 29 year-old. She died May 6 after the 2020 Mini Cooper she was driving struck a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham. Lyons...
BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BELMONT, Mass. — A man is facing charges after a bomb threat closed a high school in Belmont, Massachusetts, this week. Classes at Belmont High School where canceled Wednesday after the threat was received. At the time, officials said the school was closed "out of an abundance of caution."
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Andover late Wednesday night, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 464 Lowell Street around 11 p.m. found an SUV that had collided with a sedan and struck a motorcycle, according to the Andover Police Department.
RAYNHAM — Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this morning. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 380 Pleasant St. for a report of...
Last night, May 12 2022, shortly before 21:00 hours, a masked assailant entered the Savin Hill Wine and Spirts in Dorchester armed with a loaded shotgun. As he attempted to rob the store owner at gunpoint, the store’s own surveillance captures what happened next. Another employee emerges from the...
“On May 12th, 2022, members of the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force along with the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Task Force, acting on the information provided by Belmont Police Department detectives, arrested a 39-year old Ossippee, New Hampshire man in connection with the previous day’s bomb threat at Belmont High School.
Comments / 3