Kingsport, TN

Bascom Slemp Daugherty Jr.

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Bascom Slemp Daugherty Jr., 72, of Kingsport, TN, entered into rest on Monday, May 9th, 2022. Sonny was born in Kingsport in 1949. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett. Sonny was a skilled electrician. He started his first business, Daugherty Electric, which...

www.timesnews.net

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Dean Feathers

KINGSPORT - Dean Feathers, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He had resided in Kingsport most of his life and was a graduate of Lynn View High School, class of 1957. Dean was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church and had retired from Tennessee Eastman. He also was very active with the antique business. Dean was also a member of the U.S. National Guard.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alvin Ballinger

KINGSPORT - Alvin Ballinger, 92, of Kingsport went to be with Lord Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Alvin retired from the Kingsport Press with 35 years of services. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean War where his duties included heavy equipment operator and the installation of landing strips.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Maupin Frye

BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bernice Wilson

NORTON, VA – Bernice Wilson, 80, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was a devoted Christian woman and mother who loved the Lord and was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise, Va. Bernice was always eager to help in any capacity including directing the church Christmas plays. She enjoyed singing with her husband. Her life was filled with goodness, beauty and love. She was a former employee for Appalachian Oil Company with 28 years of service working at the Norton Orbit station. She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wilson; her parents, Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey; two sisters, Kathleen Crace and Christine Brickey; and four brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Brickey and Cecil Brickey.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Hickman

KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gavin Ross Carter

KINGSPORT - Gavin Ross Carter, 14, of Kingsport, was called to his perfect rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Gene” Pierce II

It is with great sorrow that the family of Donald “Gene” Pierce II, 55, announces his passing on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born May 18, 1966. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Gene Pierce I and maternal grandparents, James and Veda Taylor. Gene is survived by his loving mother, Betty Dutton and stepfather, Morris. Also left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Deborah Morris and husband Time, Michael Sandy Pierce and wife, Valorie and Janice Michele Pierce, as well as his special niece, Brittany France and husband, Jason. Gene was also the beloved uncle of three nephews, two nieces and two great nephews.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Person
Michael King
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Myers Quillen

KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Preston Place II. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler Joseph Cerone

Tyler Joseph Cerone was born March 3, 1997, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He died in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 1, where he likely played many baseball games growing up. He was lovingly adopted by the late Roy Joseph Cerone, and his wife Mary Drew. He is survived by his mother Mary Drew Parson. He had a supportive extended family including his surviving aunt Edy Cerone and his late granny Mary Nelle Cerone-Trent. He grew up with and is survived by his first cousins Samuel and Kelsey Copeland and many other cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steven “Mike” Starnes

Steven “Mike” Starnes - So, yes it came to an end on May 14, 2022. Cancer was the cause. We had a battle for over six years and a big fight it was. I learned cancer is a monster. In thinking about my life, I came to realize...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Adril Fields

KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN. Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Barnie Robert and Lizzie Belle (Begley) Fields.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Racks by the Tracks roars back for 2022

KINGSPORT — Despite some clouds and the threat of rain, the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival delivered music, barbecue and 100 various craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias to a post COVID-19 pandemic crowd of thousands. Held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, the event on the edge...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Foster care group Isaiah 117 House coming to Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that offers homes to children awaiting placement in foster care, is launching a campaign in Hawkins County. The organization’s goal is to give those children a safe place to stay where they receive physical and emotional support. At the moment, children...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

43rd season of "Liberty!" begins on June 3

ELIZABETHTON — “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will launch its 43rd season in just three weeks. The first performance of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama will be June 3 at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater beside the re-created Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The performances will take place every weekend in June, beginning at 8 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Ray Gibson

KINGSPORT - Jimmy Ray Gibson, 69, Kingsport, TN passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Richlands, VA on August 12, 1952, and was the son of the late Ervin Edward and Laura Evelyn (Lucas) Gibson. He was retired from the Sullivan...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frank Lett talks about Racks by the Tracks 2022

Frank Lee, senior associate executive director of Visit Kingsport of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talks about the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival that drew thousands to downtown Kingsport at the Farmers Market. In the background the Johnson City band Gents and Liars can be heard performing. Watch...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly

HILTONS, VA - Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly, 86, of Hiltons passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born in Lynch, KY to the late Onsby and Ottra Vermillion. She graduated from Lynch High School and attended Union College at Barbourville, KY where she received her AB Degree. Ellen then taught for several years at Lynch Independent Schools before returning to college at the University of Kentucky where she earned a master's degree in Library Science. She then accepted a position at Cumberland High School in Cumberland, KY as the High School Librarian where she worked until she retired. Ellen and her husband then moved to her father's homeplace in Hiltons, VA where she accepted a position as branch manager of the Scott County Public Library where she worked for several years. She loved books and one of her goals in life was to enrich the lives of others by encouraging them to read. Ellen loved animals and rescued many of them during her lifetime. She was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church and a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. Ellen also Served her church family as the church Librarian. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
HILTONS, VA

