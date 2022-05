KINGSPORT - Dean Feathers, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He had resided in Kingsport most of his life and was a graduate of Lynn View High School, class of 1957. Dean was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church and had retired from Tennessee Eastman. He also was very active with the antique business. Dean was also a member of the U.S. National Guard.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO