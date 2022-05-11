Kimberly Kaye Bonner

HILTONS, VA - Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly, 86, of Hiltons passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born in Lynch, KY to the late Onsby and Ottra Vermillion. She graduated from Lynch High School and attended Union College at Barbourville, KY where she received her AB Degree. Ellen then taught for several years at Lynch Independent Schools before returning to college at the University of Kentucky where she earned a master's degree in Library Science. She then accepted a position at Cumberland High School in Cumberland, KY as the High School Librarian where she worked until she retired. Ellen and her husband then moved to her father's homeplace in Hiltons, VA where she accepted a position as branch manager of the Scott County Public Library where she worked for several years. She loved books and one of her goals in life was to enrich the lives of others by encouraging them to read. Ellen loved animals and rescued many of them during her lifetime. She was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church and a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. Ellen also Served her church family as the church Librarian. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

