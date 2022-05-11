ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Beth Prewitt Taylor

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Myers Quillen

KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Preston Place II. She was born in Sullivan County on March 17, 1925, to the late Elbert and Sylvia Wilson Myers. Virginia was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gavin Ross Carter

KINGSPORT - Gavin Ross Carter, 14, of Kingsport, was called to his perfect rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Hickman

KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Oak Hill, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Bernice Wilson

NORTON, VA – Bernice Wilson, 80, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was a devoted Christian woman and mother who loved the Lord and was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise, Va. Bernice was always eager to help in any capacity including directing the church Christmas plays. She enjoyed singing with her husband. Her life was filled with goodness, beauty and love. She was a former employee for Appalachian Oil Company with 28 years of service working at the Norton Orbit station. She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wilson; her parents, Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey; two sisters, Kathleen Crace and Christine Brickey; and four brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Brickey and Cecil Brickey.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Glen Salyers

KINGSPORT - Glen Salyers, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol. He was born December 6, 1925, in Norton, VA to the late Henry and Ernestine Olinger Salyers. Glen enjoyed life to the fullest and was a great story teller. He was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marilyn S. Teasley

NORTON, VA - Marilyn S. Teasley, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at home in Norton, VA. Marilyn was raised in glory to meet her Heavenly Father and to reunite with her predeceased family members including her husband of 67 years Glenn Teasley, her son Randy Teasley, her daughter Kathy Teasley Adkins, her granddaughter Tess Teasley and her great-granddaughter Elliana Fitzpatrick.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Adril Fields

KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN. Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Barnie Robert and Lizzie Belle (Begley) Fields.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore

CHURCH HILL – Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jessie Hartgrove and Rev. Ed Maynord officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Gene” Pierce II

It is with great sorrow that the family of Donald “Gene” Pierce II, 55, announces his passing on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born May 18, 1966. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Gene Pierce I and maternal grandparents, James and Veda Taylor. Gene is survived by his loving mother, Betty Dutton and stepfather, Morris. Also left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Deborah Morris and husband Time, Michael Sandy Pierce and wife, Valorie and Janice Michele Pierce, as well as his special niece, Brittany France and husband, Jason. Gene was also the beloved uncle of three nephews, two nieces and two great nephews.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Ray Gibson

KINGSPORT - Jimmy Ray Gibson, 69, Kingsport, TN passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Richlands, VA on August 12, 1952, and was the son of the late Ervin Edward and Laura Evelyn (Lucas) Gibson. He was retired from the Sullivan...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly

HILTONS, VA - Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly, 86, of Hiltons passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born in Lynch, KY to the late Onsby and Ottra Vermillion. She graduated from Lynch High School and attended Union College at Barbourville, KY where she received her AB Degree. Ellen then taught for several years at Lynch Independent Schools before returning to college at the University of Kentucky where she earned a master's degree in Library Science. She then accepted a position at Cumberland High School in Cumberland, KY as the High School Librarian where she worked until she retired. Ellen and her husband then moved to her father's homeplace in Hiltons, VA where she accepted a position as branch manager of the Scott County Public Library where she worked for several years. She loved books and one of her goals in life was to enrich the lives of others by encouraging them to read. Ellen loved animals and rescued many of them during her lifetime. She was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church and a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. Ellen also Served her church family as the church Librarian. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
HILTONS, VA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Foster care group Isaiah 117 House coming to Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that offers homes to children awaiting placement in foster care, is launching a campaign in Hawkins County. The organization’s goal is to give those children a safe place to stay where they receive physical and emotional support. At the moment, children...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steven “Mike” Starnes

Steven “Mike” Starnes - So, yes it came to an end on May 14, 2022. Cancer was the cause. We had a battle for over six years and a big fight it was. I learned cancer is a monster. In thinking about my life, I came to realize...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frank Lett talks about Racks by the Tracks 2022

Frank Lee, senior associate executive director of Visit Kingsport of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talks about the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival that drew thousands to downtown Kingsport at the Farmers Market. In the background the Johnson City band Gents and Liars can be heard performing. Watch...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Racks by the Tracks roars back for 2022

KINGSPORT — Despite some clouds and the threat of rain, the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival delivered music, barbecue and 100 various craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias to a post COVID-19 pandemic crowd of thousands. Held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, the event on the edge...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vivian Rena Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Angela Carpenter

NORTON, VA – Angela Carpenter, 60, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital. She was a former employee at Kids Central. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Carter and Mae Ella Daniels Carter; three sisters, Glory Carter Arnold, Michelle Carter and Wilma Faye Carter; and a brother, Ronnie Carter.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

43rd season of "Liberty!" begins on June 3

ELIZABETHTON — “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will launch its 43rd season in just three weeks. The first performance of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama will be June 3 at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater beside the re-created Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The performances will take place every weekend in June, beginning at 8 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

