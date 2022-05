FRIAS ON SINGLE-FAMILY ZONING AND RI’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING LAW. In an opinion column, entitled “Protecting your home, your investment” published this week in the Cranston Herald, and Warwick Beacon R.I. Republican National Committeeman Steven Frias argues against legislation which would allow apartments to be built in areas currently zoned only for single-family homes, and instead advocates for changes in Rhode Island’s flawed affordable housing law.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO