LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Shaun Kangas was killed last Monday after a truck rear ended him while he waited at a red light. “We’ve just tried to be there as much as we can for our daughter and our grandchildren. There’s been long nights where the babies have been up at the window waiting on daddy to get home from work, till wee hours of the morning” said Shaun’s mother in law, Joyce Elixson.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO