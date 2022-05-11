Senate to vote on Women's Health Protection Act today

With the possibility that Roe v. Wade being overturned soon, Democrats will once again try to pass the Women's Health Protection Act today.

This will be the second time this bill is brought to the Senate floor since it failed the first time back in February.

The bill is expected to guarantee the right to have access to safe and legal abortions. Americans will get the chance to see where every senator stands on abortions today. This comes after a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked last week. It indicated that a five-justice majority agreed they'd end constitution protection for abortion rights nationwide.

Supporters of the Women's Health Protection Act say passing this bill would be a crucial step forward in ensuring women can make health care decisions for themselves and their families.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling today's vote one to protect one of the most fundamental freedoms women have in this country, but Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says this bill goes too far.

"For the first time in 50 years, an extreme conservative majority on the Supreme Court is on the brink of declaring women do not have the right to an abortion. They do not have the right to control their own bodies. They do not have right to health care in the ways they think they need," says Sen. Schumer.

"Their bill is written to protect abortionists rather than mothers. It would attack Americans' conscience rights and religious freedoms. It would overturn modest and overwhelmingly popular safeguards like waiting periods, informed consent laws, and possibly even parental notification," says Sen. McConnell.

The vote is expected to take place today.