ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Knoxville teen charged with DUI Sunday morning.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 3 days ago

Galesburg Police on Sunday, May 8th, responded to the 200 block of Silver Street for a single-vehicle accident where the driver struck a pole and was trying to leave. The...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged after striking a male with her car.

Galesburg Police Tuesday (5/10) night responded to Bursie Williams park on Lake Storey Drive for a report of a male being struck by a vehicle. An 18-year-old male told police he and 18-year-old Marquita Jones of Galesburg were walking and driving around the area looking for Jones’ nicotine vape that had fallen on the ground, according to police reports. When the two couldn’t find it, the male said Jones “back-handed” him and told him to get out of her car. She then sped up and struck him – forcing him up over the hood breaking the windshield. Jones then told the male to get back in the car or she’ll call the police. The male said HE was going to call the police. Jones then attempted to strike the male again but instead struck a tree. Jones got out of the vehicle, ripped the broken bumper off the vehicle, and again told the victim she was going to tell the police it was HIM that attacked her. Two other females were present in the park at the time and witnessed the incident. Police located a possibly intoxicated Jones and observed the missing bumper and broken windshield. She was arrested for Domestic Battery, Reckless Driving, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after pointing replica gun at neighbors

A Galesburg man is wanted for Disorderly Conduct after causing a disturbance by pointing a replica gun at people. Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 4th responded to a home in the 200 block of West North Street for reports of a male subject standing in a driveway pointing a gun at people while wearing full body armor. Callers told police the subject went into a detached garage. Officers arrived and made contact with the homeowner who said he was not aware of the incident, but the male subject was most likely his step-grandson who lives at the home with his girlfriend. Officers searched the garage and home, but the male subject 27-year-old Steven Wallace was not present. Police then discovered firearms in a bedroom used by Wallace. Wallace’s step-grandfather told police Steven is a convicted felon and he had no knowledge of the guns and wished for officers to confiscate them. A silver revolver replica was also found on the property which is believed to be the firearm dispatch received reports on. Wallace had been given a ride to Walmart and refused to return home. Wallace was added to the police department’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and a Knox County warrant for violation of probation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man arrested for home invasion

A 21-year-old Monmouth man is in the Warren County Jail awaiting a bond hearing after allegedly breaking into a home. The incident occurred at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon when deputies responded to a report of a home invasion with a reported firearm involved on 90th Street South in Monmouth. The...
MONMOUTH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 10 individuals in their most recent directed patrol on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police press release, in addition to the arrests, there were 42 vehicle stops, illegal narcotics seized, four tickets issued, one vehicle impounded, and two weapons seized. Major Incidents...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galesburg Police#Bac#Dui A2
Rochelle News-Leader

RPD responded to 2 robbery incidents and a shooting this week

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Police Department responded to two robbery incidents and a shots fired call in the past week, RPD Chief Eric Higby said. No injuries occurred in any of the incidents. On the evening of Sunday, May 8 at 11:47 p.m., RPD received a 911 call about...
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A House, in Sterling

Parker2news is reporting that a vehicle has hit a house. It happened this evening around 11 pm in the 400 block of W 6th, in Sterling. Initial reports are saying 2 suspects, described as 2 black males wearing dark clothing fled from the vehicle. Police are searching the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LOVES PARK, IL
ourquadcities.com

Shooting suspect from Tuesday incident that injured 2 in custody

A 29-year-old Davenport man is in custody in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday morning in Davenport. Donnell Wilson Sr., faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; control of a firearm by a felon; and going armed with intent, court records say. The incident...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Kewanee man cleared in minor's fentanyl death

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was found not guilty of causing the death of a teen in a stipulated bench trial Friday in Henry County Circuit Court. Jacob A. Metscaviz, 41, had been charged with endangering a child causing death, a Class 3 felony, in the March 28, 2021, drug-related death of Austin Michael Huggins, 17, in a Kewanee home. A coroner's investigation discovered the minor had lethal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Teen admits to shooting Decatur child, will face prison time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who shot an 8-year-old child in Decatur will serve six years in prison. William Toussaint, 19, was arrested in July 2021 for the shooting. The victim had been shot in the arm. Toussaint pleaded guilty in court Friday to a charge of attempted aggravated...
DECATUR, IL
KBUR

Hamilton woman arrested for meth possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hamilton, Illinois woman for meth possession. At 1:36 AM Wednesday, May 11th, a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of US 136 and Second Street in Hamilton, IL.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy