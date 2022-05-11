Knoxville teen charged with DUI Sunday morning.

Galesburg Police Tuesday (5/10) night responded to Bursie Williams park on Lake Storey Drive for a report of a male being struck by a vehicle. An 18-year-old male told police he and 18-year-old Marquita Jones of Galesburg were walking and driving around the area looking for Jones’ nicotine vape that had fallen on the ground, according to police reports. When the two couldn’t find it, the male said Jones “back-handed” him and told him to get out of her car. She then sped up and struck him – forcing him up over the hood breaking the windshield. Jones then told the male to get back in the car or she’ll call the police. The male said HE was going to call the police. Jones then attempted to strike the male again but instead struck a tree. Jones got out of the vehicle, ripped the broken bumper off the vehicle, and again told the victim she was going to tell the police it was HIM that attacked her. Two other females were present in the park at the time and witnessed the incident. Police located a possibly intoxicated Jones and observed the missing bumper and broken windshield. She was arrested for Domestic Battery, Reckless Driving, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon.

