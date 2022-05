Monday night, Mineral Springs Water Superintendent Eric Marks gave update on the sewer pond upgrades under old business, but then asked the council to consider increasing the city’s water and sewer taps from $250 to $500 per tap. The discussion continued for several minutes and then was halted due to the fact that issue was not on the agenda, and it was not ‘old’ business. Mayor Vera Marks asked the council to table the discussion until June.

MINERAL SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO