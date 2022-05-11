3 student-athletes at Murfreesboro High School sign NLIs

On Saturday May 7th the Legacy Academy Junior and Senior High track teams traveled to Siloam Springs, Arkansas for the Heartland Christian Athletic Association State Track Meet. The championship meet included competitors from private Christian schools from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. It was a successful day for the Warrior’s young track program, which is in its third year. Although one of the smallest schools at the meet, Legacy’s students placed in five events. The students are coached by Dr. Jason Lofton who said, “The students competed hard and continue to build towards the future. It’s really rewarding to see how hard they worked the way they support each other, especially knowing that our program is still so young and learning so much”.

LOCKESBURG, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO