3 student-athletes at Murfreesboro High School sign NLIs

Nevada High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. Thursday in the gymnasium at Rosston. Seven seniors and three juniors will graduate with honors. Jada Grant, daughter of Louis Grant and LeAnne Magness, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCA, the Lady Jays basketball and track teams, and the NHS Cheer Squad. She serves as editor of the yearbook, president of Student Council/Drug-Free Team, and member of the Induction Committee for National Honor Society. She is on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. She was honored for her academic excellence at the 2022 Hope for the Future Honors Ceremony in February.
