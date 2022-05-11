ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, AR

3 student-athletes at Murfreesboro High School sign NLIs

southwestarkansasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday afternoon, three Murfreesboro High School seniors signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education s and extra curricular activities in college. Asher Williams signed to be on the SAU fishing...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Patrick Engskov of Pulaski Academy follows grandfather’s path to Division I baseball with support from his dad, a former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player

With a dad who played college basketball and won a national championship, and a grandfather who played and coached Division I baseball, it was pretty much a lock Patrick Engskov would excel at one of the sports.  He played both for Pulaski Academy until he broke his ankle and decided on just ...
BENTON, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Legacy Academy in Lockesburg competes in HCAA state track meet

On Saturday May 7th the Legacy Academy Junior and Senior High track teams traveled to Siloam Springs, Arkansas for the Heartland Christian Athletic Association State Track Meet. The championship meet included competitors from private Christian schools from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. It was a successful day for the Warrior’s young track program, which is in its third year. Although one of the smallest schools at the meet, Legacy’s students placed in five events. The students are coached by Dr. Jason Lofton who said, “The students competed hard and continue to build towards the future. It’s really rewarding to see how hard they worked the way they support each other, especially knowing that our program is still so young and learning so much”.
LOCKESBURG, AR
arkansasfight.com

Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 5-12-2022

Thursday afternoon, Razorback sharpshooter, Jaxson Robinson announced he will enter the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect went to Twitter to break the news that he will leave Fayetteville after one season as a Razorback. The second-year player came to Arkansas after spending his first season at Texas A&M. Wichita...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Murfreesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Brinkley, AR
KARK

Arkansas sophomore Jaxson Robinson to transfer

LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas sophomore Jaxson Robinson will enter the transfer portal and leave the Razorbacks men’s basketball program, he announced via social media on Thursday. Robinson (6-7 wing, native of Ada, Okla.) is the fourth Hog to enter the portal to transfer since the end...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Nevada High School names its honor graduates

Nevada High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. Thursday in the gymnasium at Rosston. Seven seniors and three juniors will graduate with honors. Jada Grant, daughter of Louis Grant and LeAnne Magness, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCA, the Lady Jays basketball and track teams, and the NHS Cheer Squad. She serves as editor of the yearbook, president of Student Council/Drug-Free Team, and member of the Induction Committee for National Honor Society. She is on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. She was honored for her academic excellence at the 2022 Hope for the Future Honors Ceremony in February.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#School Principal#Highschoolsports#Murfreesboro High School#Sau#Mhs#Tigers
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas high school senior inspires others after completing degree in one year

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Melajah Edington will walk across the stage Monday to receive her high school diploma from El Dorado High School. Her school attendance trended downward because she had to step in and raise her younger sibling and daughter, so she dropped out of school during her 9th grade year in 2018. When the time felt right for her and family, she returned to her studies October 2021 to complete grades 9-12 and hopefully graduate with her original class.
EL DORADO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
southwestarkansasradio.com

NHS graduation is Sunday afternoon in the Arena

Nashville High School’s senior class of 2022 will receive their diplomas during commencement ceremonies Sunday afternoon. This year’s class includes 142 members. Of that total, 42 seniors are listed as honor graduates. Katherine Talley is the 2022 Valedictorian. This year’s Salutatorian is Audri Couch. This year’s N.H.S. senior class has received more than four million dollars in scholarship funds.
NASHVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt: “Legally Cheating” Commodores Still A Force in RPI

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (36-13, 16-9) got off to a rough start in their series opener with No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores (33-15, 13-12) in Fayetteville this weekend. Faced with a five-run deficit after three innings, Arkansas baseball used a little magic to come roaring back before falling, 9-6, in 10 innings to Vanderbilt on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Longtime Mineral Springs School District bookkeeper resigns

Monday night, the Mineral Springs School District bookkeeper, Marla Williams resigned from the district. Superintendent Billy Lee stated Williams has served the district for 16 years and that she will be missed. The board approved the purchase of an International brand bus at a cost of $109,450. Lee said the...
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
NBC News

Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources. A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday. Arlana...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy