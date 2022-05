BIG RAPIDS — Runners, walkers and cancer fighters of all ages will once again lace up their sneakers for an in-person Wheatlake Wellness Walk & 5K on Saturday, May 21. The race/walk will start and end near the Big Rapids Bandshell behind the middle school in Big Rapids. New this year, the 5K route will now head north into Northend Riverside Park and participants will enjoy scenic views along the Big Rapids Riverwalk.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO