Some Sunac China bondholders have not received overdue coupon payments - sources

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Some of Sunac China’s bondholders have not received coupon payments from the property developer on a $750 million offshore bond at the end of a month-long grace period, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The grace period ended on Wednesday Asia time.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Sunac declined to comment.

Failure to make $29.5 million in interest payments that had been due last month could represent the first offshore default on a public bond by the nation’s third-largest developer by sales.

Such a default could trigger cross-defaults on all of the developer’s $7.7 billion worth of bonds in international capital markets. Sunac is the fourth largest issuer among Chinese developers.