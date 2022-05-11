ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Some Sunac China bondholders have not received overdue coupon payments - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Some of Sunac China’s bondholders have not received coupon payments from the property developer on a $750 million offshore bond at the end of a month-long grace period, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The grace period ended on Wednesday Asia time.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Sunac declined to comment.

Failure to make $29.5 million in interest payments that had been due last month could represent the first offshore default on a public bond by the nation’s third-largest developer by sales.

Such a default could trigger cross-defaults on all of the developer’s $7.7 billion worth of bonds in international capital markets. Sunac is the fourth largest issuer among Chinese developers.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports

(Reuters) - Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine for supplies of wheat to the Middle East and Africa. It continues to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

FOCUS-Canada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil & gas firms obtain sustainable financing

TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - For banks in Canada, one of the world’s largest oil producers, it’s not easy being green. In the past two years, Canadian banks have increased the amount of sustainability-linked financing (SLF) they extend to oil and gas clients. SLF refers to financing whose cost changes when certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are met at the company level but does not require the funds themselves to be used for climate-friendly purposes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy