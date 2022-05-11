ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Review: Old Elk Continues to Master Wheated Whiskey

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq7FW_0fa7IL9F00
How much more wheated can you get, asks Old Elk. Old Elk

What we’re drinking: Old Elk Double Wheat Straight Whiskey and Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, part of the distillery’s Master’s Blend Series

Where it’s from: Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Old Elk is headed up by Master Distiller Greg Metze, a 40-plus-year vet of the whiskey world who spent 14 of those years as the Master Distiller for MGP/LDI.

Why we’re drinking this: In its relatively short lifespan — the brand launched in 2013 — Old Elk has mastered the “wheated” whiskey category. So we were curious what these new limited releases could do with their wheat-forward mashbills.

“The wheated whisky and wheated bourbon came out a little over a year ago, and the mashbills on those two are extreme relative to the categories,” says Metze. “And I realized we could create mashbills within mashbills with those and create something really different.” Here, that means two wheat-centric releases that aren’t quite as extreme as Old Elk’s core wheated lineup, but also unusual for being a bourbon and a four-grain whiskey.

Interestingly, Metze doesn’t go into these special projects knowing what the final product will produce. “The percentages on the mashbills that I think will be a home run never come to fruition,” admits Metze. “So instead, I look for one that stands out and has different aspects I think are pleasing. But I don’t really blend to specific descriptors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMUcq_0fa7IL9F00
Old Elk Four Grain and Double Wheat, now available in limited quantities Old Elk

How it tastes:

  • Old Elk Double Wheat Straight Whiskey: A combination of Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey (aged 6-8 years) and Old Elk Wheated Bourbon (aged 6 years), this 107.1 proof release features a blend breakdown of 71.5% wheat, 25% corn and 3.5% barley. Candied fruit and butterscotch on the nose, this one delivers pepper, burnt caramel and some bready and jammy notes on the palate, complete with a rich mouthfeel and some lingering fruit.
  • Old Elk Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a blend of four cereal grains (51% corn, 22.5% wheat, 19% barley, 7.5% rye), aged 6-7 years with an ABV of 52.95%. The rye is surprisingly powerful here, but tempered by a caramel corn sweetness, almond and heavy vanilla notes. For a bourbon, this one could work for rye or wheater fans.

Fun fact: Metze (along with Beverage Director Melinda Maddox) also oversees Whiskeysmith, a flavored whiskey we actually recommend.

Where to buy: These Old Elk Master Blend Series expressions are part of a national limited release, available at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750 ml bottle. You’ll also be able to order it online soon.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The 5 Best New DC Restaurants

To keep tabs on every D.C. restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Meet the Chef Behind Austin’s Toughest Reservation

Ambrely Ouimette was always interested in food. Some of her earliest memories date back to childhood, when she’d cook traditional dishes with her Ukrainian grandmother. “She was an amazing cook and a big influence for why I got into this field,” says Ouimette. Her foray into the...
AUSTIN, TX
InsideHook

4 Vacation Looks for Your Upcoming Getaway

Believe it or not, we’re nearing the halfway point of 2022, and between COVID resurgences, unkind weather and the jarring realization that the ’90s were over 30 years ago, it’s put us through the wringer. It’s probably why you’re salivating at the mere idea of a getaway. With summer rapidly approaching, it’s becoming a tantalizing reality. Yes, the holiday season (we’re employing the Euro definition here, of course) is nearly upon us, and it’s never seemed so important.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Food & Drinks
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
InsideHook

How Archaeologists Recreated a Lost Norwegian Village

Countless human settlements all over the world are lost to time and the elements. That can be a challenge for the archaeologists tasked with exploring the ways people lived in the past in these locations; it’s much easier to visualize how a specific place worked when one can walk around what remains of it, after all. All of this helps to explain why a new initiative around the town of Borgund, Norway is so exciting — and holds so much promise.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Whiskey#Bourbon Whiskey#Straight Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Old Elk
InsideHook

Only One Beef Sandwich Earns the Name “Optimus Prime” — and We Have the Recipe

Miami has become home to its own outposts of several NYC restaurant stalwarts of late, from Whitmans to Pastis to Carbone — and COTE Miami celebrating its one-year anniversary back in February is the icing on the cake. But lest you think this Korean steakhouse is just a carbon copy of the Michelin-starred New York location, know this: Miami has transformed COTE in more ways than one. Case in point? A lunch menu that features this behemoth of a beef sambo, appropriately dubbed the Optimus Prime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?

You don’t have to be a frequent flier to know that airplane food is spectacularly bad. Chicken, beef or pasta? It’s a question to which there is truly no right answer, because they’re all likely to taste exactly the same, which is to say like nothing at all. But it turns out there’s an explanation for that — and it has very little to do with the food itself.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Ernie Barnes’s Painting “The Sugar Shack” Just Sold For a Record Amount

Even if you’ve never seen Ernie Barnes’s painting The Sugar Shack on the wall of a gallery or museum, you’re probably familiar with it. Its exuberant depiction of people joyfully dancing as a band plays also appeared on the cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 album I Want You, and it also featured prominently in the comedy Good Times. As for Barnes himself, the fact that his career included forays into both acting and professional football suggests that there’s a great biopic about him just waiting to be made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Make sweet memories with a visit to a U-pick berry farm

One of the things I most look forward to in May is strawberry picking time, especially when I can take our grandchildren on a berry picking expedition. Thankfully, Middle Tennessee is full of farms that allow — encourage — individuals and families to come pick your own berries from their hundreds of strawberry plants. And I have to say fresh berries just off the vine are a sweet treat like no other.
CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

Review: Anyday’s Microwave-Specific Cookware Revolutionized My Cooking

I’ve never thought of the microwave as an essential element in my cooking ecosystem. In my life, sure, I have always used the microwave for reheating leftovers, but I’ve never used it to cook. Initially, I thought the idea of actually cooking something in the microwave sounded gross, or at least unhealthy (or just plain wrong). If you have kooky friends in your life who won’t even keep a microwave in their house because of potential radiation exposure, then you know what I mean.
RECIPES
InsideHook

The Secret to Squashing Morning Breath

There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and morning breath. No matter how much you scrub those pearly whites at night, that familiar foul taste and stench is a consistent wake-up call, one that might even linger throughout the day no matter how hard you tackle it. Halitosis (the...
HEALTH
Nashville Parent

Two Strawberry Festivals to Attend on Saturday, May 14

Families can drive a little north of Nashville to Portland, TN for the 81st Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 14! This year’s festival theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express.”. Kicking off the festival on Friday, May 13 will be the Strawberry Jam Concert &...
PORTLAND, TN
InsideHook

A Beginner’s Guide to Rock Climbing

With the movie Free Solo premiering in 2018 and the sport’s worldwide debut at the Tokyo Olympics last year, it’s no wonder that rock climbing has drawn an increasing amount of attention in recent years. Professional climbers the likes of Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell and Emily Harrington have transcended the sport itself, inspiring novice climbers both young and old to sign up at one of the many nearby gyms sprouting up across the country. Perhaps you’re one of the many looking to give it a try, but you’re not quite sure where to start.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Acrophobia Sufferers Beware — The World’s Longest Suspension Footbridge Is Open

As of this Friday the 13th, the longest pedestrian suspension footbridge in the world is officially open to the public. The Sky Bridge 721 is, you guessed it, 721 meters (or roughly 2,365 feet) long and is suspended 95 meters (312 feet) above the valley floor of the Dolní Morava vacation resort, located in the northeast region of the Czech Republic. Equipped to hold up to 500 people simultaneously — per a new report from CNN Travel — it’s been under construction for the past two years and promises “spectacular views of the cloud-shrouded Jeseníky mountains.”
HEALTH
InsideHook

One of the Best Restaurants in the World Is Now Making Home Meal Kits

As the plant-based movement has exploded over the past five years, proponents have encouraged those on the fringes to get involved and cut out meat for one day a week. Online think pieces talk themselves into a hopeful tizzy, imagining all the animals (over three per person, per year), water (100 billion gallons, all told), money (on average, a pound of chicken or beef is at least four times pricier than a pound of fruit or vegetables) and hearts (cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death in this country; meat isn’t helping) that could be saved if people would only wake up and set aside one meatless day out of every seven.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy