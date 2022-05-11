Sports: BCHS Baseball, Softball Claim Wins; BCHS Tennis; NBA Playoffs

Kathleen “Katie” Cummings Logan, of Louisville, died Sunday(05/08) at Providence Care Center in New Albany, IN. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Whitt; Three sons, Gerald Miller, Leon Woosley and Jim Sermon, Two sisters, Dortha Bratcher and Pat Matthes, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday(05/13), from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday(05/14) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals-Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway in Louisville. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Yeaman Cemetery in Grayson County. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Yeaman Cemetery Fund in care of Sacramento Deposit Bank, Caneyville, KY 42721, in Kathleen’s memory.
