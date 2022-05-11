ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Community Calendar

By n/a
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 3 days ago
The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

May 18

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

June 11

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

June 15

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

July 9

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

July 20

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

July 28 - August 1

In 2013, the 4-H Fishing Team was successful in raising enough money to bring the Moving Wall, a monument honoring Vietnam Veterans with a 1/2 size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, as sen in Washington D.C., to Spencer. The Fishing Team is now looking to bring the wall to Spencer again. The event will take place at the Owen County Fairgrounds from July 28 to August 1, 2022 and will be open 24 hours a day. Learn more about the wall by visiting www.TheMovingWall.org. If you would like to help set up and/or take down the wall or donate, please email Kathy at puggy1coco@yahoo.com or call 812-829-0750.

August 13

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

August 17

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

September 10

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

September 21

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

October 8

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, October 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

October 19

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

November 12

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

November 16

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell: 317-446-1346.

December 10

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

