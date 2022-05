PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they are investigating a recently attempted carjacking. Authorities state that on May 11, 2022, at 3:30 AM, the victim, a 65-year-old-male, was on the 35xx block of Kensington Ave when two unknown males operating a white scooter attempted to carjack him. One of the suspects, who was armed and had a handgun, demanded the victim’s car keys when he exited his vehicle. When the victim refused the suspects’ demands, the suspects fled without taking anything.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO