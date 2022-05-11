ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Staters donates fruit to local food banks

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStater Bros. Markets has donated 20,000 apples to Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino. That donation, part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington, will...

iebusinessdaily.com

z1077fm.com

FREE LOCAL FOOD GIVEAWAYS AT SIX LOCATIONS MONDAY

The USDA will be distributing free food at six different places in the Morongo Basin this Monday May 16th, with most locations right here in the Morongo Basin. Residents who need food assistance can go to. Belfield Hall in Landers from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM,. Joshua Tree Community Center...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents can now search a statewide map of 1,400 food banks, pantries

An online was released Wednesday to help people locate over 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food."Families up and down our state are worried about how to put food on the table as prices for food, gas and other necessities spiral out of reach," Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin said."The economic pain of the pandemic, along with skyrocketing inflation and the high cost of living throughout our state is breaking the bank for many Californians who are already on the brink of poverty. This map connects residents to critical food resources in every single California county so that anyone in need of assistance can find free, nutritious food."To find a nearby location, residents can enter their address into the site and set a radius.It is advised to contact the site you are looking to visit in advance to confirm hours and eligibility. Photo identification or other documents may be required at some sites.The map is available here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona will conduct quality-of-life Survey

Corona will conduct a survey to determine how residents view their quality of life. City officials will work with Polco, a consulting firm in Middleton, Wisc., according to a statement on the city’s website. Corona will be able to compare their results with inquiries made in similar-sized communities throughout...
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers

After an extensive investigation, health officials in Riverside County now say they have determined a possible source of the food-borne illness that sickened more than 100 shuttle drivers during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. "Tests conducted on food collected after dozens of employees of a shuttle bus company became ill last month The post Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
precinctreporter.com

IE Black Workers Center Training for Good Paying Jobs

Seeing how Blacks suffered the worst of all racial groups during the pandemic only made Dr. Nosakhere Thomas more determined to get the community on the right career track into good-paying union jobs. Through the Inland Empire Black Workers Center, lower-skilled workers are moving into the High Roads Training Partnerships...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
WHITTIER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Adoptions save dogs at RivCo shelters, but search for more homes continues

A wave of adoptions spared the lives of 68 dogs that were on the brink of euthanasia at Riverside County animal shelters, officials said, but workers at shelters in Thousand Palms and Jurupa Valley continued pleading with the public to consider adding a pet to their homes. On Wednesday alone, there were 57 adoptions, while The post Adoptions save dogs at RivCo shelters, but search for more homes continues appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Dogs Threatened By Euthanization Saved

Overcrowding means euthanization. “We’ve had almost 200 animals impounded just last week system wide for Riverside County, so we are bursting at the seams at all of our shelters,” Jaclyn Schart shared. Schart is the Operations Manager at the Riverside County Department of Animal Services in Thousand Palms.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Students sickened after eating chips laced with marijuana in Perris

A scary day in school for several Enchanted Elementary School students who were rushed to the hospital after eating what investigators said were hot Cheetos laced with marijuana. Raquel Miranda felt helpless Thursday morning, after her 9-year-old daughter unknowingly ingested marijuana."I just waned to hurry up and get here, see what's going on with her. Nobody wanted to give me answers," Miranda said. Her daughter, Davina, said that her throat and stomach hurt and she was dizzy. The cannabis in question was undetectable at first because it was infused into a common snack food, a bag of hot Cheetos. "I'm like these don't taste...
PERRIS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Upcoming water restrictions on affected Inland Empire residents will be dependent on water supplier

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Inland Empire Utilities Agency General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh. Jonathan Linden: Just two weeks ago, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) voted to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in their region. One of those water agencies was the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), whose coverage area includes Chino Hills, Ontario, and Fontana. Shivaji Deshmukh joins me now and is the General Manager for the IEUA. To get started here, Shivaji, with these new regulations being put in place by the MWD, what is your agency’s response to these new regulations?
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
COACHELLA, CA
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

AV planners get first look at downtown plan

Apple Valley’s plan to revitalize its downtown is scheduled to be presented to the town’s planning commission May 18. The Village Specific Plan is a blueprint for development and public improvements in a 651-acre section of the town, as well as a means to preserve that part of Apple Valley’s “distinct historic character,” according to a statement on the town’s website.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

