Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit theatres, and it's doing quite well at the box office. The new movie sees the return of some MCU favorites, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Fans were also thrilled to see Benedict Wong as Wong back in action. The actor has been thriving in Phase Four and has already appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since Doctor Strange was snapped by Thanos for five years after Avengers: Infinity War, Wong now holds the title of Sorcerer Supreme. During a recent chat with Variety, Wong talked about his character's new and important title.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO