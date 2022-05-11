COVID comeback? Illinois cases on the rise

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since a week ago Friday, on May 6th. The CDC reports that 23 Illinois counties are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part, and one in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces. The preliminary seven-day case rate statewide is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses. For more, logon at www.dph.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO