Illinois State

COVID comeback? Illinois cases on the rise

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID cases are rising across Illinois, sparking a warning from health officials who say a fifth wave...

Comments / 10

Rodney Weber
3d ago

understand one thing, Biden is handling our national sovereignty over to the UN via health tyranny. if there's another plandemic the UN can suspend our rights it's being voted in by the UN council the end of this month!

Reply(4)
4
had enough
3d ago

No, media hype trying to breathe new life into a dead scamdemic!!!!!

Reply
7
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since a week ago Friday, on May 6th. The CDC reports that 23 Illinois counties are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part, and one in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces. The preliminary seven-day case rate statewide is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses. For more, logon at www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Infant formula shortage hits Central Illinois

In the eight years that Prairieland Birth and Family owner and Bloomington mom Veronica Ash has been working alongside families with new babies as a postpartum doula, she's helped them navigate all of the ups and downs that come with early parenthood. Except for how to navigate a shortage of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
advantagenews.com

All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety

A new report on patient safety has handed out passing grades to all but one general hospital in Illinois. The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

​State of Illinois affirming abortion coverage for Medicaid recipients

Governor J.B. Pritzker is confirming that state coverage of abortions for low income women will continue in Illinois. Illinois is one of only 16 states that provides Medicaid coverage for abortion care. This is a part of state law and will be vigorously defended says the Governor. He had this to say about reproductive rights on Wednesday:
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

GOP candidates criticize Pritzker’s handling of fatal vet home COVID outbreak

Republicans looking to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November are focusing in on the deaths of 36 veterans at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home under Pritzker’s watch. Last week, the Illinois Auditor General issued a report saying that the Pritzker administration did not respond to the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak at the home in November 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

IDPH updates Illinois sport fish consumption advisories

May 12, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced updated consumption advisories today for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program (FCMP). This year, the IDPH has issued seven new site-specific methylmercury...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Another company settles privacy class-action lawsuit involving Illinois biometrics

Illinois residents who have appeared in a photograph on the Google Photos app within the last seven years may be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google’s face grouping tool, which sorts faces in the app by similarity, is in violation of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. The law, enacted in 2008, requires companies to get user consent for the use of such technologies.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Illinois tax relief better than nothing

State Rep. Amy Elik was offically sworn in on Jan. 13 (File photo) The Spring Legislative session ended in the early morning hours of Saturday April 9th. We worked through the night and adjourned at around 6 a.m. after a fiery debate on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which did pass along party lines (I voted no).
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

New law prohibits schools from withholding diplomas due to unpaid fees

A new Illinois law prohibits schools and school districts from withholding a student's transcripts or diploma due to any unpaid balance held with the school. House Bill 4243 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. The measure in an effort to keep students advancing through grades even with unpaid bills.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Inside Illinois’ most expensive home on the market

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago’s historic Gold Coast is one of the most affluent urban neighborhoods in the country. It’s also home to the most expensive home listing in all of Illinois. The ritzy mansion at 3 W. Burton Place is currently on the market for $18.75 million....

