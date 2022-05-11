ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Alton, MO

Walk for Wildlife 5K is Saturday

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fun run and walk 5K is coming up Saturday in West Alton. The second annual Walk for Wildlife event will be held at the Riverlands Migratory Bird...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Pup Crawl set for Saturday in downtown Alton

Dogs and their owners are invited to a Pup Crawl through downtown Alton this afternoon and evening. More than 20 pet friendly restaurants, bars and businesses are taking part this year with the sign up at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. The event runs from 1-8pm and is $10 to participate.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Volunteers needed for more Alton tree plantings

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming tree-planting effort in Alton. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the Three Rivers Project are teaming up again for the next event on Wednesday, May 25. All necessary tools will be provided but if participants have their own gardening gloves, they are advised to bring those.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Pawty in the Park planned for Roxana

Hosted by Animal Warriors of Roxana, the 2nd annual PAW-ty in the Park event is coming up in a little more than a month. You are invited to bring your dog or cat to Roxana Park on June 25 from 1-5pm, just keep them on a leash. It’s a day...
ANIMALS
advantagenews.com

Alton Community Service League honors top volunteer

The Alton Community Service League has announced its Silver Bowl recipient for 2021-22. The Silver Bowl honors the member with the most volunteer and league hours over the course of a particular period of time. Community Service League Public Relations Chairperson Jean Conrady tells The Big Z this year’s recipient...
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
West Alton, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
advantagenews.com

Garden bench dedicated to slain students

A bench at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has been dedicated to memorialize two students from the time when the school was known as Monticello College. Students Elizabeth Perry and Susan Davis were victims of a 1969 unsolved murder along New Jersey’s Garden State Expressway. The bench...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Helen Sheppard

Helen Lea Sheppard, 95, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Integrity of Godfrey. She was born August 10, 1926 in White Hall, IL, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Ballard) Nash. The family moved to Alton where Helen graduated from Alton High School, Class of 1945. She then worked in the secretarial field until her retirement. She married Clifford A. Sheppard on December 16, 1964 in St. Charles, MO. They later retired to Bonita Springs, FL where he passed away on October 11, 1994. Surviving is a sister, Betty L. Clark (Paul) of Florence, KY and nephews, Gregory Clark (Shirley) and Mark Clark (Cathy); her brother Howard’s children, Beverly Holnquist (Roger), Vickie Kasten (Robert), Judy Gold, Mike Nash (Carrie), Terry Nash (Kathy), and Tim Nash (Tea). Step-daughters, Donna Schmid (Fred) and Mary K. Snider (Robert), and a step-son, Alan Sheppard Jr., sister-in-law, Carolyn Nash, a dear cousin, Shirley Eggleston (Alvin) of Kingwood, TX and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Nash Jr., Donald E. Nash, and Harold Ralph Nash, a dear nephew, Jeff Clark and a step-daughter, Carole E. Snider. Per her wishes, she was cremated and put to rest next to her husband in Richwood Cemetery in Roodhouse, IL and no services are scheduled. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information ma be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Patrick Slayden

Born March 23, 1935 in Monkey's Eyebrow (Ballard County), KY, he was the son of Kerrey and Kate (Rowlett) Slayden. He had worked as a lineman and electrician for IL Power for over 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 309 and Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Chris Wagenblast

Chris Wagenblast, 70, died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Leon and Jean (Boerner) Wagenblast Sr. He was a pipefitter for many years. Surviving are three sisters, Janet Blakely (Michael) of Godfrey, Joan Gillingham (Michael) of Columbia, MO and Patty Hildebrand (Ed) of Valley Park, MO. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Rehabilitation#Goody#Usace#Rivers Project Office#The Audubon Center#The Big Z
advantagenews.com

John Brown, Jr.

John L. Brown, Jr., 63, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City. He was born in Beaumont, TX on Aug. 13, 1958. The proud U.S. Army veteran worked as a billing collector. He was a sports fanatic and loved collecting sports memorabilia.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Elizabeth Thornbugh

Elizabeth "Beth" Marie Thornburgh, 67, passed away 10:09 am, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born June 6, 1954 in Kellyville, OK, she was the daughter of Leonard DeWayne and Wilma Mae (Ball) Fulks. Beth enjoyed camping, knitting, attending car shows and bar-b-ques as well as taking trips...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Steven Watson

Steven Michael Watson, age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Steve was born in Granite City, IL on January 16, 1958, a son of Bonnie (Watson) Davis and the late Don A. Watson Sr. On June...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Sandra Higdon

Sandra Kay Higdon, 60, passed away May 5, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born February 26, 1962 in Cahokia, she was the daughter of William Luther Rushing and Gracie (Campbell) Mosby. A graduate of Roxana High School and Lewis-Clark Community College she worked as an instructor at Alton...
WOOD RIVER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
advantagenews.com

Robert Tuttle

Robert “Jamey” Tuttle, age 51 of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home. Jamey was born on October 13, 1970 in Alton, IL, a son of the late Robert Tuttle and Janet (Ealey) Tillerson. On April 4, 2003, Jamey married Sherry Rolens in...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Teens overcome by carbon monoxide

Two teens were hospitalized on Thursday after apparently being overcome by carbon monoxide. The Alton Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Mather on Thursday morning to find the two 15-year-old boys unresponsive. An adult at the home discovered the boys and called 9-1-1. According to...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Barry Aldridge

Barry Edward Aldridge, 55, of Bunker Hill, IL peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:09 am at his home, after being surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 1, 1966, in St. Louis, MO the son of Robert and Mildred (Wallace) Aldridge. On September 11, 2000 Barry married Michelle Aldridge at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO.
BUNKER HILL, IL
advantagenews.com

Anthony Abeita

Born June 1, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of Christopher P. and Maryanne (Wagner) Abeita. Surviving are a daughter, Ashley Abeita; brother, Donald Abeita of Granite City; sisters, Theresa Abeita of Clinton, KY and Diane Wilhite in Kentucky. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.
MILWAUKEE, WI
advantagenews.com

Leonard Hylla

Leonard A. Hylla, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. He was born April 28, 1931 in Beaucoup, Illinois, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Rogaczewski) Hylla. He married Loretta A. (Kelio) Hylla on May 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Greek Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had worked for International Shoe Company for 22 years. He later began his career with the State of Illinois with the Emergency Patrol for a year and a half then working for the Secretary of State Police with 21 years of service as an investigator until his retirement in 1991. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Leonard was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Booster Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaus Lodge #1004 in Madison. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, going to the horse races and traveling the world with his wife and family through the years. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Judge David and Anita Hylla of Maryville, Sister Linda Hylla, C.D.P., Elaine and Charlie Dust of Taylorville and Kurt and Mary Hylla of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Lauren Dust, Eric Dust, Kyle Hylla, Nicholas Hylla, Amelia Hylla and Madeline Hylla; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alberta Mikolaszuk of Granite City and Dorothy and Tom Voloski of Madison; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lambert Hylla, Richard Hylla, Dolores Carter, Clarence Hylla, Marcella Tilton, Norma Schwendemann, Robert Hylla and Ralph Hylla. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Parish or to BJC Hospice. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Elijah Crawford and Westin Crawford

Elijah Joshua Crawford and Westin Timothy Crawford, were born on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois to parents Joshua Lee Crawford and Chelsey Marie Whaley. Josh and Chelsey were blessed with 2 days with Elijah, before he went to his heavenly home at 2:15 p.m.,...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alderman wants clarification on agendas

An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like “consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.”. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Bethalto Village Board approves contract, nixes nominations

The Bethalto Village Board sailed through the mayor’s list of reappointments Monday night, but two long-time members of the Planning Commission and Zoning Board did not receive reappointment. Kathi Cooper and Ken Gobble, both of whom have served in their positions for several years were voted out 5-1 by the Board.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy