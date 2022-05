COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The stool and the kick are going to stick with Urban Meyer for a bit. Meyer didn’t make it through an entire season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, fired after 13 games with a 2-11 record. But it wasn’t just the record that ended his NFL coaching career. What cost him there is following him.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO