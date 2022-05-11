Getting ready for early voting

Leonard A. Hylla, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. He was born April 28, 1931 in Beaucoup, Illinois, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Rogaczewski) Hylla. He married Loretta A. (Kelio) Hylla on May 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Greek Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had worked for International Shoe Company for 22 years. He later began his career with the State of Illinois with the Emergency Patrol for a year and a half then working for the Secretary of State Police with 21 years of service as an investigator until his retirement in 1991. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Leonard was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Booster Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaus Lodge #1004 in Madison. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, going to the horse races and traveling the world with his wife and family through the years. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Judge David and Anita Hylla of Maryville, Sister Linda Hylla, C.D.P., Elaine and Charlie Dust of Taylorville and Kurt and Mary Hylla of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Lauren Dust, Eric Dust, Kyle Hylla, Nicholas Hylla, Amelia Hylla and Madeline Hylla; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alberta Mikolaszuk of Granite City and Dorothy and Tom Voloski of Madison; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lambert Hylla, Richard Hylla, Dolores Carter, Clarence Hylla, Marcella Tilton, Norma Schwendemann, Robert Hylla and Ralph Hylla. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Parish or to BJC Hospice. www.irwinchapel.com.

