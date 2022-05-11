ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Getting ready for early voting

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting for the Primary Election will soon be underway in Illinois, with ballots set to be mailed out to military personnel that request them on Friday. For...

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker aims to put a dent into a school bus driver shortage that’s impacting Illinois. The new law will allow drivers with suspended licenses, due to failure to pay child support the last three years, apply for a bus driver’s license permit. According to a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, about 77% of respondents in the Midwest said they have had to alter their bus services for students and extra curricular activities due of the driver shortage, especially in rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

New law prohibits schools from withholding diplomas due to unpaid fees

A new Illinois law prohibits schools and school districts from withholding a student's transcripts or diploma due to any unpaid balance held with the school. House Bill 4243 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. The measure in an effort to keep students advancing through grades even with unpaid bills.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

NGRREC hosts Mississippi River summit

Alton Mayor David Goins addressed a gathering of federal, state, and local leaders on Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station. They were gathered for a “Mississippi River Corridor Summit on Water Infrastructure Funding” that included state co-regulators and other Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative mayors.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Bethalto Village Board approves contract, nixes nominations

The Bethalto Village Board sailed through the mayor’s list of reappointments Monday night, but two long-time members of the Planning Commission and Zoning Board did not receive reappointment. Kathi Cooper and Ken Gobble, both of whom have served in their positions for several years were voted out 5-1 by the Board.
POLITICS
advantagenews.com

GOP candidates criticize Pritzker’s handling of fatal vet home COVID outbreak

Republicans looking to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November are focusing in on the deaths of 36 veterans at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home under Pritzker’s watch. Last week, the Illinois Auditor General issued a report saying that the Pritzker administration did not respond to the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak at the home in November 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pup Crawl set for Saturday in downtown Alton

Dogs and their owners are invited to a Pup Crawl through downtown Alton this afternoon and evening. More than 20 pet friendly restaurants, bars and businesses are taking part this year with the sign up at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. The event runs from 1-8pm and is $10 to participate.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Four named to Alton Riverfront Development Commission

The Alton City Council rolled through an agenda that was full of changes to city code and building demolitions at Wednesday’s meeting. One ordinance would set the number of establishments in the city licensed to have video gaming terminals at 36, another would add a Class E liquor license, bringing that total to 5.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments about back pay for former state lawmakers

Two former Illinois state lawmakers suing the state to get back-pay from pay raises they voted to withhold appeared Wednesday before the Illinois Supreme Court. In 2017, former state Sen. Michael Noland, D-Noland, sued over raises he said he was owed as a state lawmaker, even though he voted to freeze his pay. Former state Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville, later joined the lawsuit. The case went through the circuit court, then the appellate court.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety

A new report on patient safety has handed out passing grades to all but one general hospital in Illinois. The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Leonard Hylla

Leonard A. Hylla, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. He was born April 28, 1931 in Beaucoup, Illinois, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Rogaczewski) Hylla. He married Loretta A. (Kelio) Hylla on May 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Greek Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had worked for International Shoe Company for 22 years. He later began his career with the State of Illinois with the Emergency Patrol for a year and a half then working for the Secretary of State Police with 21 years of service as an investigator until his retirement in 1991. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Leonard was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Booster Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaus Lodge #1004 in Madison. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, going to the horse races and traveling the world with his wife and family through the years. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Judge David and Anita Hylla of Maryville, Sister Linda Hylla, C.D.P., Elaine and Charlie Dust of Taylorville and Kurt and Mary Hylla of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Lauren Dust, Eric Dust, Kyle Hylla, Nicholas Hylla, Amelia Hylla and Madeline Hylla; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alberta Mikolaszuk of Granite City and Dorothy and Tom Voloski of Madison; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lambert Hylla, Richard Hylla, Dolores Carter, Clarence Hylla, Marcella Tilton, Norma Schwendemann, Robert Hylla and Ralph Hylla. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Parish or to BJC Hospice. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sinkhole closes roads in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A sinkhole resulting from a sewer main break in Farmington has shut down several roads off to traffic until Thursday. According to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) there is a sinkhole from a sewer main break on Illinois Route 78 near Casey’s in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, IL
1520 The Ticket

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE

