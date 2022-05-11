ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CUB hosts LIHEAP education event tonight

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Citizen’s Utility Board is hosting a pair of live seminars tonight and tomorrow to help guide you through the process of applying for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The deadline to apply for LIHEAP...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Volunteers needed for more Alton tree plantings

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming tree-planting effort in Alton. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the Three Rivers Project are teaming up again for the next event on Wednesday, May 25. All necessary tools will be provided but if participants have their own gardening gloves, they are advised to bring those.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Pup Crawl set for Saturday in downtown Alton

Dogs and their owners are invited to a Pup Crawl through downtown Alton this afternoon and evening. More than 20 pet friendly restaurants, bars and businesses are taking part this year with the sign up at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. The event runs from 1-8pm and is $10 to participate.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Garden bench dedicated to slain students

A bench at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has been dedicated to memorialize two students from the time when the school was known as Monticello College. Students Elizabeth Perry and Susan Davis were victims of a 1969 unsolved murder along New Jersey’s Garden State Expressway. The bench...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Community Service League honors top volunteer

The Alton Community Service League has announced its Silver Bowl recipient for 2021-22. The Silver Bowl honors the member with the most volunteer and league hours over the course of a particular period of time. Community Service League Public Relations Chairperson Jean Conrady tells The Big Z this year’s recipient...
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
advantagenews.com

NGRREC hosts Mississippi River summit

Alton Mayor David Goins addressed a gathering of federal, state, and local leaders on Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station. They were gathered for a “Mississippi River Corridor Summit on Water Infrastructure Funding” that included state co-regulators and other Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative mayors.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alderman wants clarification on agendas

An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like “consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.”. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Ford Green

Ford J. Green, 90, died at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born August 6, 1931 in Alma, Michigan, he was the son of Frieda Clark Green and Ford Joseph Elias and his step-father, Wilfred Theodore Green. He married the former Colleen Winders on October 16, 1951 in Salem, IL. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2018 after 67 years of marriage. Surviving are four children and their spouses: Lisa and Kirk Huber, Ellen and John Sowers, Julia and Chris Jeffreys, and John and Terrah Green, nine grandchildren, Matt and Karin Witt, Kate and Dennis Ellis, Chris Witt and fiancé Erica Allen, Amanda McDonald, Andrew Huber, Nick Schaper, Lexi Green, Michael Green, Logan Sowders, and 7 great grandchildren, Brady McDonald, Abigail McDonald, Patrick Riney, Eva Riney, Ashlyn Witt, Arya Schaper, and Claire Witt. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Jack Rowell, Robert Green and William Green and a sister, Yvonne Lee Smeeton. Mr. Green served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio instructor and 15 years in the Army Reserves Signal Corps as a captain. He worked 38 years for Illinois Bell and Ameritech starting by connecting small, independent companies to the long-distance network and retiring as switching manager for the 618 area. Ford enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, traveling, family and food. He and his wife, Colleen, volunteered at many organizations in the Alton/Godfrey area. Together they ran the All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes program for many years. They helped start the Khoury League in Godfrey and were still involved when it was converted to Godfrey Park and Rec. There is a ball field named after him. Both volunteered at Alton Memorial Hospital and Heritage Days for many years. He helped start PeeWee football in Godfrey. Ford received many honors, including ones from The Illinois Association of Park Districts, The Pioneers of America, Emergency Medical Services for Children, and The Jeffersonian Award for Volunteers presented in Washington D.C. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarhurst in Bethalto and VITAS Hospice for all their loving care. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.. Tim Sandifer will officiate. Burial will be private with full military honors. Memorials are preferred to flowers. All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes and Godfrey Park and Rec are suggested. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Helen Sheppard

Helen Lea Sheppard, 95, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Integrity of Godfrey. She was born August 10, 1926 in White Hall, IL, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Ballard) Nash. The family moved to Alton where Helen graduated from Alton High School, Class of 1945. She then worked in the secretarial field until her retirement. She married Clifford A. Sheppard on December 16, 1964 in St. Charles, MO. They later retired to Bonita Springs, FL where he passed away on October 11, 1994. Surviving is a sister, Betty L. Clark (Paul) of Florence, KY and nephews, Gregory Clark (Shirley) and Mark Clark (Cathy); her brother Howard’s children, Beverly Holnquist (Roger), Vickie Kasten (Robert), Judy Gold, Mike Nash (Carrie), Terry Nash (Kathy), and Tim Nash (Tea). Step-daughters, Donna Schmid (Fred) and Mary K. Snider (Robert), and a step-son, Alan Sheppard Jr., sister-in-law, Carolyn Nash, a dear cousin, Shirley Eggleston (Alvin) of Kingwood, TX and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Nash Jr., Donald E. Nash, and Harold Ralph Nash, a dear nephew, Jeff Clark and a step-daughter, Carole E. Snider. Per her wishes, she was cremated and put to rest next to her husband in Richwood Cemetery in Roodhouse, IL and no services are scheduled. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information ma be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub#Liheap#Ameren Illinois#The Big Z#Dceo#Q A
advantagenews.com

Alton food truck park opens

A food truck park in the downtown Alton area is now open. Located in the gravel parking lot at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard, the attraction will feature locally-sourced offerings six days a week. Named “Flock,” this is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Bethalto Village Board approves contract, nixes nominations

The Bethalto Village Board sailed through the mayor’s list of reappointments Monday night, but two long-time members of the Planning Commission and Zoning Board did not receive reappointment. Kathi Cooper and Ken Gobble, both of whom have served in their positions for several years were voted out 5-1 by the Board.
POLITICS
advantagenews.com

New law prohibits schools from withholding diplomas due to unpaid fees

A new Illinois law prohibits schools and school districts from withholding a student's transcripts or diploma due to any unpaid balance held with the school. House Bill 4243 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. The measure in an effort to keep students advancing through grades even with unpaid bills.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Robert Tuttle

Robert “Jamey” Tuttle, age 51 of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home. Jamey was born on October 13, 1970 in Alton, IL, a son of the late Robert Tuttle and Janet (Ealey) Tillerson. On April 4, 2003, Jamey married Sherry Rolens in...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety

A new report on patient safety has handed out passing grades to all but one general hospital in Illinois. The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Leonard Hylla

Leonard A. Hylla, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. He was born April 28, 1931 in Beaucoup, Illinois, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Rogaczewski) Hylla. He married Loretta A. (Kelio) Hylla on May 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Greek Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had worked for International Shoe Company for 22 years. He later began his career with the State of Illinois with the Emergency Patrol for a year and a half then working for the Secretary of State Police with 21 years of service as an investigator until his retirement in 1991. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Leonard was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Booster Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaus Lodge #1004 in Madison. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, going to the horse races and traveling the world with his wife and family through the years. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Judge David and Anita Hylla of Maryville, Sister Linda Hylla, C.D.P., Elaine and Charlie Dust of Taylorville and Kurt and Mary Hylla of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Lauren Dust, Eric Dust, Kyle Hylla, Nicholas Hylla, Amelia Hylla and Madeline Hylla; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alberta Mikolaszuk of Granite City and Dorothy and Tom Voloski of Madison; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lambert Hylla, Richard Hylla, Dolores Carter, Clarence Hylla, Marcella Tilton, Norma Schwendemann, Robert Hylla and Ralph Hylla. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Parish or to BJC Hospice. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Patrick Slayden

Born March 23, 1935 in Monkey's Eyebrow (Ballard County), KY, he was the son of Kerrey and Kate (Rowlett) Slayden. He had worked as a lineman and electrician for IL Power for over 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 309 and Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Steven Watson

Steven Michael Watson, age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Steve was born in Granite City, IL on January 16, 1958, a son of Bonnie (Watson) Davis and the late Don A. Watson Sr. On June...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Chris Wagenblast

Chris Wagenblast, 70, died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Leon and Jean (Boerner) Wagenblast Sr. He was a pipefitter for many years. Surviving are three sisters, Janet Blakely (Michael) of Godfrey, Joan Gillingham (Michael) of Columbia, MO and Patty Hildebrand (Ed) of Valley Park, MO. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

GOP candidates criticize Pritzker’s handling of fatal vet home COVID outbreak

Republicans looking to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November are focusing in on the deaths of 36 veterans at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home under Pritzker’s watch. Last week, the Illinois Auditor General issued a report saying that the Pritzker administration did not respond to the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak at the home in November 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Anthony Abeita

Born June 1, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of Christopher P. and Maryanne (Wagner) Abeita. Surviving are a daughter, Ashley Abeita; brother, Donald Abeita of Granite City; sisters, Theresa Abeita of Clinton, KY and Diane Wilhite in Kentucky. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.
MILWAUKEE, WI
advantagenews.com

Elizabeth Thornbugh

Elizabeth "Beth" Marie Thornburgh, 67, passed away 10:09 am, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born June 6, 1954 in Kellyville, OK, she was the daughter of Leonard DeWayne and Wilma Mae (Ball) Fulks. Beth enjoyed camping, knitting, attending car shows and bar-b-ques as well as taking trips...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy