By Michelle Reynolds People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals | Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:05 a.m. It isn’t hard to empathize with that homeless Wisconsin woman who was undergoing chemotherapy and whose beloved dog, Baby Girl, had reportedly been turned away by an animal shelter when she tried to give her up. In a moment of desperation, the woman tied her dog to a fire hydrant and called the police to come and pick her up. But even those of us whose situations aren’t quite so dire can find ourselves in a tight spot — especially during record price hikes — as we try to provide quality care. Fortunately, a wealth of resources exists to help keep Fido and Fluffy happy and healthy — and at home.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO