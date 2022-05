Crawfish prices continue to fall in Shreveport Bossier. We are headed into prime crawfish season and you will be able to find great deals at several local spots. Shane's is now selling boiled crawfish for $2.99 a pound, the first in the area to drop the price below $3. They are also selling live crawfish for $1.99 a pound, the lowest in the area.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO