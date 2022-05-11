LaVerna E. Hedlund

Ken J. Hopp, age 68, of Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence in Cosmos. Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector.
DiMAX Corporation in Winsted, Minnesota, is currently hiring for first and second shifts. They are looking for CNC Routing, Press Operators, Foam Molding Technicians and a Shipping & Receiving Clerk. For more information or to apply, stop at DiMAX Corporation at 1109 Industrial Lane in Winsted or visit www.dimaxcorp.com.
MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon is now closed, as crews work to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22. MnDOT says Highway 19 is expected to...
Your morning devotional this week is presented by Dr. Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Endure For Others.”
Looking for a rewarding career in healthcare? Join The Gardens at Winsted! Open positions include:. Call to learn more at (218) 485-2151 or apply online at www.monarchmn.com. The Gardens at Winsted is located at 551 4th Street North in Winsted, Minnesota.
BLOMKEST, Minn. (FOX 9) – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a death related to Thursday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. According to the National...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Endorsing a candidate who can topple Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will top the agenda when Minnesota Republicans gather in Rochester for their state convention Friday and Saturday. They’ll choose from a field led by Dr. Scott Jensen, a physician skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and...
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 deaths from COVID-19 today (Thursday) and 2,115 new cases. So far, 12,547 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota. Including reinfections, health officials report the state’s total cases at 1,476,133 since the pandemic began.
Due to heavy rains and flooding, officials have closed some Renville County park gates. The gates are now closed to Mack Lake, Anderson Lake, Skalbekken, and Vicksburg Parks. County officials say the gates will remain closed until further notice.
