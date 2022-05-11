ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

Man Dies Following Construction Site Accident in Montgomery

By Mark
kduz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Patrol is investigating the death of a powerline worker who was run over by a skid loader Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Rochester Motorcyclist Killed following Collision with Semi Near Eyota

EYOTA TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-A Rochester motorcyclist is dead and his passenger suffered serious injuries following a collision with a semi-truck near Eyota Thursday morning. The state patrol says the motorcycle driver, a 49-year-old male, and passenger, 48-year-old Lori Danielson of Rochester, were northbound on Hwy. 42 south of Hwy. 14 when they and a northbound semi-truck collided.
EYOTA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Sueur County, MN
Crime & Safety
Le Sueur County, MN
Accidents
City
Montgomery, MN
Montgomery, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Rosemount, MN
Montgomery, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Le Sueur, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
KIMT

Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Car In Northfield

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.] NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m. The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said. The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Accident#The State Patrol
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
kduz.com

Hwy 19 from Winthrop to Gibbon Closed for Repairs

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon is now closed, as crews work to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22. MnDOT says Highway 19 is expected to...
WINTHROP, MN
kduz.com

1 killed During Storms in Western MN

BLOMKEST, Minn. (FOX 9) – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a death related to Thursday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. According to the National...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

A St. Joseph, Minnesota man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday in St. Cloud. Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North. Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle to be 27-year-old Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
kduz.com

Fatal Carver County Motorcycle Crash

A Waconia man is dead after a motorcycle Crash in Carver County Saturday. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Clay Nystrom died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at about 6:30pm to Yale Avenue, just north of 110th Street in Camden Township, which is northeast of Plato.
CARVER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy