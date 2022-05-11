President of the state Chamber of Commerce weigh in on impeachment

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022, in honor of South Dakota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty and the 2,917 South Dakotans who have perished from COVID-19. “South Dakotans have courage. Our law enforcement officers show courage every day when they put the uniform on and go to work to keep us safe, despite the potential threats that they face. Sometimes, they don’t make it home, and we hold those men and women in our hearts and memories,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “During the pandemic, South Dakotans courageously focused on facts instead of giving in to fear – yet some of our family, friends, and neighbors lost their lives. We honor them and thank God that the worst days of COVID-19 are far behind us.”

