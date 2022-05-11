ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President of the state Chamber of Commerce weigh in on impeachment

By Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Senate will sit as a jury next month in the impeachment trial of Attorney...

Recap of District 1 Candidate Forum held Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Saturday morning the candidates running for the District 1 House & Senate seats held a forum at NSU. The candidates for the Senate seat are the incumbent Michael Rohl & his challengers Republican Joe Donnell & Independent Susan Wismer. The candidates for the House seats are incumbent Republican Tamara St. John, incumbent Jennifer Healy Keintz(who was not there) & challengers Republican Logan Manhart & Democrat Steven McCleery(who was not there, Susan Wismer did read a statement from him).
ABERDEEN, SD
Joint Committee on Appropriations to meet next week

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota Legislature will hold their first meeting of the interim next week. Co-Chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, says they will get updates from several ongoing programs. Hunhoff says those letters help them follow the progress of authorized and funded...
YANKTON, SD
Law enforcement meeting Wednesday in Pierre in honor of National Police Week

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Law enforcement from across South Dakota marked National Police Week Wednesday with a wreath laying and memorial service in Pierre. At the Capitol Lake wreath laying ceremony, Sioux Falls Police Chief John Thum says two words govern the service of law enforcement. Across the street from the Capitol...
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota state employees signing up for benefits for 2023

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota state employees are in the midst of the sign up period for their benefits for next year. Eric Olilla, Executive Director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says the legislature didn’t make any changes to the package this year. State employees will get a...
Flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Law Enforcement Officers and South Dakotans who died from COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022, in honor of South Dakota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty and the 2,917 South Dakotans who have perished from COVID-19. “South Dakotans have courage. Our law enforcement officers show courage every day when they put the uniform on and go to work to keep us safe, despite the potential threats that they face. Sometimes, they don’t make it home, and we hold those men and women in our hearts and memories,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “During the pandemic, South Dakotans courageously focused on facts instead of giving in to fear – yet some of our family, friends, and neighbors lost their lives. We honor them and thank God that the worst days of COVID-19 are far behind us.”
DTOM Veterans Ranch organizing a Vietnam Memorial March on Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up on Saturday, the DTOM Veterans Ranch is organizing a Vietnam Memorial March that will take place at the Brown County Fairgrounds. Dr. Tracy Diefenbach talks about what the Ranch in Warner does. CEO Chris Reder talks about how the Ranch came about. Diefenbach explains what will...
BROWN COUNTY, SD
Eastern South Dakota hit hard with the Wall of Wind

SOUTH DAKOTA(KMIT & KJJQ)- A squall line of powerful storms battered Eastern South Dakota Thursday. Meteorologist Ray Miller of Weatherology talks about the town of Castlewood was hit by a tornado and suffered extensive damage. Miller discuss the line of storms ranging from North Dakota all the way down to...
Yankton Fire Department dealt with a silo fire

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Yankton firefighters have been dealing with an interesting challenge for several days. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels. Nickels says they have been working at it for several days. Nickels says it’s a slow burning situation. Nickels says they were able to move in a heavy lifter to...
YANKTON, SD
Rapid City Fire Department did training exercises near Hisega

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- The call of the great outdoors isn’t just for tourists, at least according to the Rapid City Fire Department. If you’ve been curious about the large emergency presence near Hisega this week, Tessa Jaeger, RCFD public information officer, says it’s a training exercise. Jaeger...
RAPID CITY, SD
Aberdeen Community Concert Association Presenting Daniel Narducci in Concert

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Aberdeen Community Concert Association is closing their 2021-22 Season with a great concert and a special offer for the upcoming 2022-23 Season!. On Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 pm Baritone Daniel Narducci will present his “Timeless Broadway Concert at the Harvey & Cynthia Jewett Theatre in...
ABERDEEN, SD

