"One of us, I love you Rome" Novak Djokovic leaves a message of affection for the Forum audience on the camera lens. Especially for two fans in particular. “They had come here to see me even ten years ago. They were small, now they are big and they always sing 'One of us' I saw them again now that they are men, this is the beautiful story that I have of affection with the Italian public”.

