AMRSP delegates celebrate ‘The Road to 2023’

On May 10, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers of the Pleasanton Police Department were called to Center Pharmacy for a report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, patrol officers were notified that someone was stating to be a doctor from Georgetown and was ordering prescriptions. Due to Center Pharmacy’s vigilant employees, they believed this to be a fake call and began doing research of their own. Center Pharmacy employees were able to locate the actual doctor from Georgetown and he advised the Center Pharmacy employees that he was receiving calls from all over the state of suspects using his identification to call in false prescriptions.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO