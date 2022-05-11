ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrington, ND

Healthy Communities Coalition Working on Park Improvements

By Warren Abrahamson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A recent survey conducted by Foster County Public Health and CHI St. Alexius showed concerns about outdated park equipment in Carrington. Healthy Communities Coalition President Michelle Seil says they’re going to be working to address those...

Related
Safe Shelter Hires New Executive Director

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After four decades of leadership as the Safe Shelter’s Executive Director, Lynne Tally has announced her retirement effective June 2022. The Safe Shelter Board of Directors has named Shauna Isbell-Kemp as the Safe Shelter Executive Director effective June 1st. “Shauna is a highly respected...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Valley City Residents Asked To Limit Water Usage

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City residents are being asked to limit their water usage until further notice to help take pressure off the city’s master lift station. Valley City officials told NewsDakota.com that during this current flood warning for Barnes County and Valley City, please limit...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Six Pass Successful Jamestown EMT Academy

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Taking a program that normally takes upwards of six months to complete and condensing it to less than a month is no small feat. But the Jamestown Area Ambulance Service has done it. Formed as a way to fill their staff and address a local...
JAMESTOWN, ND
No Evacuation Order Clausen Springs, Remain Aware

KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy rains raised concerns recently in the area regarding Clausen Springs Dam near Kathryn. Barnes County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd says during the Thursday night heavy rains, there was no breach at the dam. Lloyd added that residents of the area were made aware that...
KATHRYN, ND
Carrington, ND
Government
City
Carrington, ND
Bergquist Announces Write-in Candidacy for County Commission

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jerry Bergquist has announced he is a write-in candidate on the June 14 Primary Election ballot for Stutsman County Commission. Bergquist retired in June of 2021 after serving as the Stutsman County Emergency Manager and 9-1-1 Coordinator, a position he held for 32½ years.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
Exotic Animal Sale Returns for 4th Year in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An enormous consignment of exotic poultry breeds, rabbits, miniature cattle, donkeys, ponies, goats, llamas and more will be available at the Exotic Animal Sale May 15th. “We started this sale in 2019 and it has grown way beyond any of our expectations,” organizer Alisa Foerderer...
JAMESTOWN, ND
JRVLS Announces 2022 Summer Reading Program

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRVLS) – Readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as James River Valley Library System presents “Oceans of Possibilities” during their summer library program. Activities throughout the summer may include crafts, movie events, S.T.E.A.M activities, family events, and more. The...
JAMESTOWN, ND
JHS Junior Named DECA Central Region Vice President

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Distributive Education Clubs of America, or DECA, held their International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta, GA in April where thousands gathered for education and the election of officers. One Junior at Jamestown High School was among those elected to serve as Central Region...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Preparing for the Unknown; Medina Fire District Readies Equipment

MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Firefighters never know what to expect, so the next best thing is to prepare for anything and expect the unexpected. The Medina Fire District spent some time earlier this week maintaining some of their equipment and units as they prepare for the upcoming summer. Captain Jahleel Opp says recertified equipment also needed to be addressed.
MEDINA, ND
Bobbie Olson

Bobbie Olson passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022 at her apartment at Bridgeview Assisted Living in Valley City, ND. Barbara Jean Breckheimer was born on December 31, 1929 in McHenry, ND, the eldest child of Clifford Breckheimer and Geneva Twete. She grew up on the family farm near Tolna, ND. She graduated from high school in McVille and then completed cosmetology school in Fargo.
VALLEY CITY, ND
VCSU Spring Commencement May 14

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) will have spring commencement at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse. This academic year, VCSU will award 304 diplomas including 272 undergraduate degrees and 32 graduate degrees. The in-person ceremony will also be live streamed...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Edgar L Kalmbach

Edgar Kalmbach, 85, of Edgeley, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at his home north of Edgeley. Edgar L. Kalmbach was born April 20, 1937, on the family farm near Jud, ND, the son of John and Ella (Drenth) Kalmbach. He grew up on the family farm where he learned the values of hard work. Edgar graduated from Jud High School in 1955 and worked for a year loading refrigerator rail cars during nights in Fargo, ND. He entered the US Army National Guard in 1959 and served with Company B 142nd Engr. Bn. and was honorably discharged. Edgar bought a farm in 1962 where his home has been since. He was united in marriage to Jean Moench on October 24, 1975. Edgar enjoyed working on his farm, raising cattle, and fixing anything that needed it. He also liked to hunt, fish, trap, and being outside. Edgar was a kind and generous man who always was willing to help others, whether it was building houses and buildings, harvesting or just needing a helping hand.
EDGELEY, ND
Valley City Trap Club News 5-12-22

Tuesday night at the trap range was a prime example of North Dakota’s finer days. Beautiful weather. No jigging or bouncing targets. But I’m not going to let a little thing like perfect targets keep me from missing my share. Next Tuesday, May 17th, will be the first...
VALLEY CITY, ND
VCHS Activities Update for May 12th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to VCHS Activities Director Mike Schultz, the following activities have been cancelled or postponed. Softball – Game 5/12/22 vs Shanley – PPD to Saturday May 21 10:30AM. Boys + Girls Track – Meet 5/12/22 @ Kindred High School – Cancelled...
VALLEY CITY, ND
High Winds Friday Expected to Affect Travel

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care. High winds are occurring across the state and can affect travel. During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel. North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Hi-Liners Abbey Thornton Competes at the Western National Championships

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Abbey Thornton finished her gymnastics season off with a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah competing in the Western National Championship. “It was a great experience for me as a gymnast. I didn’t have my best meet at Westerns but I am overall happy with the how the season went.” said Thornton. She finish 15th in the All-Around with a score of 36.05. She finished 10th on Vault with a 9.45, 11th on bars with a 8.925,15th on beam with a 8.675 and 20th on floor with a 9 even. The Western Gymnastics Championship was made up of the Western half of the United States. “The talent that was at the Western Championship is second to none and for Abbey to go out on the big stage and compete was a great experience for her as not only a gymnasts but as a person as well.” said Abbey’s mother, Janet. Up next Abbey is looking to compete level 10 in USAG and then peruse a collegiate career in gymnastics.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Jake Fulsom Selected as AVCA Thirty Under 30 Award Winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (jimmiepride.com) — University of Jamestown assistant volleyball coach Jake Fulsom has been selected as an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Thirty Under 30 award winner. Founded in 2009, the AVCA Thirty Under 30 Award honors up-and-coming volleyball coaching talent at all levels of the sport. Nominees must...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Final Weekend of Turkey Season, Deer Season Set

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The final weekend of spring turkey and snow goose season is upon us. North Dakota Game & Fish Wildlife Biologist Doug Leier asks that hunters refrain from rutting up soft roads after the last few days of heavy rain in some areas. The spring turkey...
JAMESTOWN, ND
HI-Liners Golf Recap

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – VCHS boys golf team had 2 meets last week. The Hi-Liners played their own invite which is hosted in Detroit Lakes and Detroit Country Club. Valley City placed 12 out of 13 teams shooting a 402. The Hi-Liners were led by Eric Ingstad playing one of his best rounds of the year carding a 92, then Tucker Orner with a 102, Thomas Pfeifer with a 103, and Alex Rogelstad with a 105. The last two were Ethan Bear with a 106 and Owen Struble with a 126.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Distracted Driving Enforcement Results in 425 Citations

STATEWIDE (NDDOT) – In an effort to save lives, law enforcement agencies across the state worked overtime in April for the nationwide distracted driving enforcement campaign, U Drive. U Text. U Pay. A total of 425 citations were attributed to the added patrols. Of the total citations, 151 were...
PUBLIC SAFETY

