Healthy Communities Coalition Working on Park Improvements

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Abbey Thornton finished her gymnastics season off with a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah competing in the Western National Championship. “It was a great experience for me as a gymnast. I didn’t have my best meet at Westerns but I am overall happy with the how the season went.” said Thornton. She finish 15th in the All-Around with a score of 36.05. She finished 10th on Vault with a 9.45, 11th on bars with a 8.925,15th on beam with a 8.675 and 20th on floor with a 9 even. The Western Gymnastics Championship was made up of the Western half of the United States. “The talent that was at the Western Championship is second to none and for Abbey to go out on the big stage and compete was a great experience for her as not only a gymnasts but as a person as well.” said Abbey’s mother, Janet. Up next Abbey is looking to compete level 10 in USAG and then peruse a collegiate career in gymnastics.

