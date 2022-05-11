MORE PHOTOS FROM ALAMO DEFENDERS EVENT IN APRIL

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
The town of Vidor, located in western Orange County, Texas, not far from Beaumont, is allegedly known for blatant racism and members of the black community warn one another not to stop there for any reason. A quick google search of Vidor shows dozens of articles about racism within the community. The New York Times even called it "a hotbed for Klan activity".
A Brownsville man is speaking to Channel 5 News after his sister was killed in Houston and her boyfriend was charged with murder. Eric Andrade said that, growing up, he and his sister Vicktoria Robles didn’t have a father - so he took it upon himself to try to fill that role for his baby sister.
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD and Weslaco PD released statements denying a post circulating on social media that a student was sexually assaulted. In response to the allegations, Weslaco ISD released the following statement: “Weslaco ISD is aware of a social media post that is circulating online that has serious allegations. We can assure […]
A man threatening to jump from a 200-foot tower was rescued by firefighters in La Feria on Friday. Here’s video of the rescue. Negotiators with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call shortly before noon Friday after the man threatened to jump from a lattice tower.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Wednesday marks the 69th anniversary of a horrific tornado strike which changed Waco forever. On May 11, 1953, a twister rampaged through downtown Waco. It killed more than 100 people and damaged or destroyed close to 200 buildings. It holds the somber title of the “Deadliest Tornado in Texas […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man received a third charge for theft of cattle, then announced his candidacy for president in 2024. Phillip Drake, 38, was arrested on May 5 for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 according to Hidalgo County jail records. This came after Pablo Garza reported Drake to the Texas […]
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department rescued a man from a tower in La Feria. Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man about 200 feet up a tower in the city of La Feria. Several agencies responded to the scene and negotiators began talking to the man to keep the man calm. […]
Payton Moore dreams of giant fish. The Sugar Land resident set sail down a Houston bayou Thursday, determined to catch one of the largest alligator gars Texas has potentially ever seen. Unofficially, he did just that, angling a humongous alligator gar more than 8 feet long and weighing upwards of...
Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
EL PASO, Texas- Hours before his tragic death in the Franklin Mountains, Jerred Woods posted Facebook videos to his personal page of the hike. In his first video at around 9 a.m. on the 7th of May, Woods says, "Just going for a hike this morning. Just wanted to say hi to my friends and
Heavy law enforcement presence was spotted Wednesday in a Donna neighborhood. Multiple troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and an ambulance were seen in a neighborhood on Sioux Road near La Rosa. Channel 5 News reached out to DPS for details, but we’re still waiting to hear back...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man in a Whataburger parking lot. Christopher Henderson, 37, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the restaurant on 8th Street after someone […]
BANQUETE, Texas — UPDATE: U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect that allegedly shot and killed a man in Banquete early Thursday morning. Authorities said 19-year-old Xavier Zavala was arrested by U.S. Marshals in front of his home. When authorities apprehended him, no weapon was found on his person. Original...
BRACKETTVILLE — After spending eight months in a Texas prison, Lester Hidalgo Aguilar walked into a small-town community center near the United States-Mexico border on Monday and waited for his trial to begin. Sitting in a vast, warehouse-like chamber, he listened for hours as a team of attorneys winnowed...
SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side. San...
A North Texas neighborhood is battling a nasty nuisance. Gnats have invaded yards and homes in the Katy Lake neighborhood of Waxahachie. It's so bad homeowner Tom Hoffman said it's hard to eat or drink without swallowing one. From his garage to bedrooms and bathrooms, fly ribbons hang like streamers...
