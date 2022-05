The Kinston Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. This case is under investigation. Investigators are currently following up on leads. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO