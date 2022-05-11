Philadelphia Zoo welcomes 3 new residents: Ankole-Watusi cattle

Guests at the Philadelphia Zoo can check out some new animals.

The zoo welcomed Ankole-Watusi (Ankole) cattle for the first time.

Philadelphia Zoo

The animals, known as "Cattle of Kings," are known for their massive horns, measuring up to eight feet wide.

Ankole can weigh between 1,200 and 1,600 pounds!

Three Ankole cattle are now on exhibit in the African Plains section of the zoo.

Zookeepers have narrowed down name options in line with the traditions of Uganda's Banyankole people (originators of the Ankole breed).

You can help them make the final pick by clicking here

Names will be announced on May 16.