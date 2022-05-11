ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes 3 new residents: Ankole-Watusi cattle

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
Guests at the Philadelphia Zoo can check out some new animals.

The zoo welcomed Ankole-Watusi (Ankole) cattle for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQgWd_0fa7A9M600

Philadelphia Zoo

The animals, known as "Cattle of Kings," are known for their massive horns, measuring up to eight feet wide.

Ankole can weigh between 1,200 and 1,600 pounds!

Three Ankole cattle are now on exhibit in the African Plains section of the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeaQg_0fa7A9M600

Zookeepers have narrowed down name options in line with the traditions of Uganda's Banyankole people (originators of the Ankole breed).

You can help them make the final pick by clicking here
.

Names will be announced on May 16.

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Kenny G, Sugarhill Gang and the O'Jays will play free concerts at Camden waterfront this summer

Some big names in the music industry and a few lesser-known artists from Philadelphia will play a series of free concerts along the Camden waterfront starting next month. Kenny G will kick off Camden County's Sunset Jazz Series in Wiggins Park, which overlooks the Delaware River and Center City, at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The saxophonist is one of the best-selling jazz artists of all time. He's known for his smooth, poppy sound.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia teen with autism given prom night bash to remember

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teenager with autism was given a prom night to remember with help from a local non-profit organization. Dyllion Clark, 17, is a senior at Elwyn Media Campus high school in nearby Delaware County. Elwyn, a school for children with autism, does not offer a prom to its students, but partners with John Bartram High School in Philadelphia to give students the opportunity to attend prom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#The Zoo#The Philadelphia Zoo#Banyankole
DELCO.Today

Broomall Store Makes List of Best Bagel Shops in the Region

Philly has great hoagies, cheesesteaks, pizza and soft pretzels. Know what else?. You couldn’t always find great bagels in Philadelphia, writes Jillian Wilson, Michael Klein and Craig LaBan. Only in recent years have bagel shops started to appear on the regional landscape. Now there are curated menus of freshly...
BROOMALL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
MyChesCo

$3 Million Scratch-Off Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Philadelphia sold a $3 million-winning My Three Million Scratch-Off. ACME Markets, 29 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. My Three Million is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy