ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer Star Marcelo Gets Dropped By Team For 'Farting and Laughing': Report

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UV5Ur_0fa7A8TN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrGDk_0fa7A8TN00

Brazilian soccer star Marcelo was demoted from the Lyon senior squad in August for reportedly laughing and farting continuously in the team dressing room after a loss, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old defender reportedly laughed during team captain Leo Dubois ' postgame speech to rally the team after the loss, which drew ire from manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho .

Additionally, the Brazilian repeatedly farted among his teammates in the dressing room while laughing in the presence of Juninho and Bosz, which also lead to disciplinary action, sources confirmed.

Marcelo had recently signed a new contract just prior to the beginning of the season and was considered one of the team leaders prior to the incident, which the team referred to as "inappropriate behavior," ESPN reported.

The Brazilian star's contract at Lyon was terminated in January and he has since signed with Bordeaux, which currently ranks last in the French Ligue 1 standings with 27 points and is expected to be relegated to Ligue 2.

Lyon currently ranks eighth in the French Ligue 1 standings with 55 points with remaining matches against Nantes (May 14) and Clermont Foot (May 21).

Paris Saint-Germain ranks atop the Ligue 1 standings with 80 points, qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo

Colin Cowherd Says Which Teams Had the Best and Worst NFL Draft Grades

Colin Cowherd Defends Ryan Tannehill After Controversial Malik Willis Quote

Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency

Colin Cowherd Says This Unassuming NFL Team is Now a Super Bowl Favorite

Why Ben Simmons is the Personification of a Spoiled Brat

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Has to Demand For Nets Ownership to Dump Kyrie

Rob Parker Blasts Jerry West For His Anger Towards HBO Show 'Winning Time'

Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick's 'Nonsensical' Martyr Shtick is Now Over

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Peter Bosz
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Paris Saint Germain#Brazilian#French#Ligue 2
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy