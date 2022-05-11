Soccer Star Marcelo Gets Dropped By Team For 'Farting and Laughing': Report

Brazilian soccer star Marcelo was demoted from the Lyon senior squad in August for reportedly laughing and farting continuously in the team dressing room after a loss, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old defender reportedly laughed during team captain Leo Dubois ' postgame speech to rally the team after the loss, which drew ire from manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho .

Additionally, the Brazilian repeatedly farted among his teammates in the dressing room while laughing in the presence of Juninho and Bosz, which also lead to disciplinary action, sources confirmed.

Marcelo had recently signed a new contract just prior to the beginning of the season and was considered one of the team leaders prior to the incident, which the team referred to as "inappropriate behavior," ESPN reported.

The Brazilian star's contract at Lyon was terminated in January and he has since signed with Bordeaux, which currently ranks last in the French Ligue 1 standings with 27 points and is expected to be relegated to Ligue 2.

Lyon currently ranks eighth in the French Ligue 1 standings with 55 points with remaining matches against Nantes (May 14) and Clermont Foot (May 21).

Paris Saint-Germain ranks atop the Ligue 1 standings with 80 points, qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

